Morning Skate Report: April 27, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights look to even the First Round series with the Utah Mammoth in Game 4 at Delta Center on Monday at 6:30 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mark Stone’s second-period assist marked his 75th playoff point since joining Vegas, tied for the most in franchise history (38G, 37A).

Reilly Smith picked up a helper on Nic Dowd’s goal in the third period, moving Smith into a tie for second most all-time playoff points in team history with 71 (21G, 50A).

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTIES

The Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 4 on Monday at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, an official partner of the Golden Knights. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. PT, with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to wear gold as Vegas continues their First Round series.

The party will feature an 80-foot LED screen, a live DJ, appearances by the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. The event is free and open to all ages.

Backpacks, bags, or purses larger than 8.5 by 11 inches are not permitted, and all guests and bags are subject to security screening upon entry. Complimentary parking is available for Nevada residents and Fontainebleau Rewards members. Guests with electric vehicles can use the resort's superchargers on P1 of the self-parking garage (fee applies).

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Utah Mammoth 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Utah Mammoth 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Utah Mammoth 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Monday, April 27 – 6:30 p.m. PT | Delta Center

Game 5: Wednesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 1 – Time TBD | Delta Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas couldn't overcome a slow start in Game 3, falling behind 4-0 before scoring the final two goals of the contest. Jack Eichel got the Golden Knights on the board late in the second period, cleaning up a rebound in front with a backhand, and Nic Dowd pulled Vegas within two with just over three minutes left after finishing off a Reilly Smith feed from the slot. Utah weathered the late push to win, 4-2, and take a 2-1 series lead at Delta Center on Friday night.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 3 points (2G, 1A)

Ivan Barbashev – 3 points (2G, 1A)

Jack Eichel – 3 points (1G, 2A)

Nic Dowd – 2 points (2G)

Colton Sissons – 2 points (1G, 1A)

Noah Hanifin – 2 points (2A)

Cole Smith – 2 points (2A)

Mitch Marner – 2 points (2A)

UTAH SCORING LEADERS

Logan Cooley – 3 points (2G, 1A)

MacKenzie Weegar – 3 points (2G, 1A)

Dylan Guenther – 3 points (2G, 1A)

Lawson Crouse – 3 points (2G, 1A)

Kailer Yamamoto – 3 points (3A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1.07 – Jack Eichel continues to lead the NHL in all-time playoff points per game by an American skater with 1.07.

28 – The Golden Knights have won 28 road games in the postseason in their history, the second most of any NHL team since 2017-18.

108 – Shea Theodore became the franchise leader in playoff games played this series as he’s suited up for 108 postseason games with Vegas during his nine years with the club.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth (Utah leads, 2-1)

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche (Colorado wins, 4-0)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers (Anaheim leads, 3-1)

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars (Series tied, 2-2)

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Carolina wins, 4-0)

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Philadelphia leads, 3-1)

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres (Buffalo leads, 3-1)

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Series tied, 2-2)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Lean on the Veterans: With their backs against the wall down, 2-1, the Golden Knights are drawing on the experience in their locker room. Defenseman Rasmus Andersson noted that, "you can tell a lot of them have won before," and Head Coach John Tortorella pointed to a player who told him this is exactly when the group feels most comfortable. In a series this tight, that kind of composure could be the difference.

Make Special Teams Count: Vegas has lost the special teams battle through three games of the series, and Tortorella wasn't shy about it, calling it "a big part of where we're at." The reshuffled power play units should create a more aggressive, shoot-first mentality. Vegas leads Utah in both shots on goal and high danger shots on goal through three games, and getting on the board with the man-advantage in Game 4 could be the momentum swing the Golden Knights need to even the series.