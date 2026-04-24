Morning Skate Report: April 24, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights travel to Utah to battle the Mammoth in Game 3 of the First Round series at Delta Center on Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+, HBO MAX

TV National: TBS

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights own an overall record of 12-6 and 9-5 on the road in all Game 3 battles in franchise history.

Mitch Marner (2A) became the sixth Golden Knights player to record a point in his first two playoff games with the franchise.

Mark Stone netted back-to-back power-play goals in the first two games of the postseason series against Utah.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTIES

The Golden Knights will host watch parties for Game 3 on Friday at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort and Casino and at MacKenzie River at City National Arena. Doors at both locations will open at 5:30 p.m. PT, and each party will include appearances by the VGK Cast and raffle prizes, including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more.

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort and Casino is a 21-and-older venue, and all fans wearing VGK gear will receive free admission into the watch party. Limited day beds and cabanas for the event are available here. Circa Resort and Casino is an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Circa Sports is the home jersey partner of the team.

The watch party at MacKenzie River is open to all ages and is free for all fans. The Arsenal at City National Arena will also be open for shopping during the event.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Utah Mammoth 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Utah Mammoth 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Friday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. PT | Delta Center

Game 4: Monday, April 27 – Time TBD | Delta Center

Game 5: Wednesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 1 – Time TBD | Delta Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 3-2, to the Mammoth in Game 2 of the First Round series on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone got the Golden Knights on the board first with his second power-play goal of the series, and Ivan Barbashev pulled the game even with a backhanded goal in the second frame. Jack Eichel skated away with a pair of assists on both of Vegas’s goals. On the other end, MacKenzie Weegar and Dylan Guenther netted goals for Utah, and Logan Cooley scored the game-winner with six minutes remaining in the final frame. The Golden Knights could not find the game-tying goal, and Utah held on to tie the series, 1-1.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 2 points (2G)

Ivan Barbashev – 2 points (2G)

Colton Sissons – 2 points (1G, 1A)

Noah Hanifin – 2 points (2A)

Jack Eichel – 2 points (2A)

Mitch Marner – 2 points (2A)

UTAH SCORING LEADERS

Logan Cooley – 2 points (2G)

Dylan Guenther – 2 points (1G, 1A)

Kailer Yamamoto – 2 points (2A)

MacKenzie Weegar – 1 point (1G)

Kevin Stenlund – 1 point (1G)

BY THE NUMBERS

1.07 – Jack Eichel has an average of 1.07 points-per-game in the playoffs, which is the best rate by any American player with at least 15 postseason games played.

2 – Ivan Barbashev has scored a goal in each of the first two playoff games against the Mammoth.

7 – Mark Stone has seven goals in his last eight games, dating back to the regular season.

.935 – Carter Hart has posted a .935 average save percentage in the first two games of the postseason.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth (Series tied, 1-1)

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche (Colorado leads, 3-0)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers (Series tied, 1-1)

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars (Dallas leads, 2-1)

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Carolina leads, 3-0)

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Philadelphia leads, 3-0)

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres (Buffalo leads, 2-1)

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Series tied, 1-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Feed Off the Energy: The Utah Mammoth will host their first playoff game at home on Friday, and Brayden McNabb says that the Golden Knights need to use the crowd’s energy to their advantage. McNabb highlighted that the team is filled with veterans who can thrive and shift the energy in their favor in opposing environments.

Reclaim the Momentum: The Golden Knights need to flip the script and regain control of the series on Friday night in Utah. Reilly Smith says the Golden Knights can benefit by managing the pace of the game, checking stronger, and limiting Utah’s time and space to go up, 2-1, in the best-of-seven series.