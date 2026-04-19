Morning Skate Report: April 19, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights open the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs by hosting the Utah Mammoth in Game 1 of the First Round on Sunday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Vegas has claimed the Pacific Division title for the fifth time in nine seasons, the most of any NHL team in any division during that span, and earned its eighth playoff berth in franchise history.

The Golden Knights will face the Mammoth in the playoffs for the first time. Utah qualified for the postseason for the first time since relocating from Arizona ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason including ticket information, team news and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

Fans who attend the home games at T-Mobile Arena will all receive exclusive gold battle towels for each game, featuring the Forged in Gold theme. Game 1 is presented by Toyota. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations, including face painters, tattoo artists, partner stations, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and appearances from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before puck drop. Doors open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Sunday, April 19 at 7 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 3: Friday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. | Delta Center

Game 4: Monday, April 27 – Time TBD | Delta Center

Game 5\: Wednesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6\: Friday, May 1 – Time TBD | Delta Center

Game 7*: Sunday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

* – if necessary

SERIES PREVIEW

The Golden Knights finished with a 36-29-17 record and 95 points, capturing their second consecutive Pacific Division title and third in the last four seasons. Utah makes their playoff debut after finishing fourth in the Central Division and claiming the first Wild Card spot with a 43-33-6 record and 92 points. Vegas enters the postseason as the only team in the NHL ranking in the top seven in both power-play percentage (24.6%, sixth) and penalty-kill percentage (81.4%, seventh). Click here for a full series preview.

REGULAR SEASON SERIES RECAP

The Golden Knights posted a 1-2-0 record against the Mammoth in the 2025-26 regular season, winning the first meeting before dropping the latter two. The teams first met Nov. 20, 2025, when Jack Eichel's three-point performance propelled Vegas to a 4-1 victory. Eichel scored twice in the second period and Ben Hutton added another to push the Golden Knights ahead, 3-1, heading into the final frame. Less than a minute into the third, Braeden Bowman forced a turnover on the forecheck and converted a backdoor pass from Eichel, burying it from close range to seal the win. Four days later, Utah dominated with a 5-1 victory on home ice, as Logan Cooley scored four goals, including two empty-netters. Ivan Barbashev accounted for Vegas' lone goal in the second period, with assists from Eichel and Bowman. The most recent meeting came March 19 at T-Mobile Arena, where the Mammoth skated to a 4-0 shutout. Clayton Keller scored twice, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 28 shots to blank the Golden Knights.

VGK REGULAR SEASON SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 90 points (27G, 63A)

Mitch Marner – 80 points (24G, 56A)

Mark Stone – 73 points (28G, 45A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 64 points (37G, 27A)

Ivan Barbashev – 61 points (23G, 38A)

Tomas Hertl – 58 points (24G, 34A)

VGK PLAYOFF HISTORY

2017-18

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings in four games

Second Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks in six games

Western Conference Final: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games

Stanley Cup Final: Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Washington Capitals in five games

2018-19

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights fell to the San Jose Sharks in seven games

2019-20

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in five games

Second Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks in seven games

Western Conference Final: Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Dallas Stars in five games

2020-21

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild in seven games

Second Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche in six games

Western Conference Final: Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Montreal Canadiens in six games

2022-23

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games

Second Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers in six games

Western Conference Final: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars in six games

Stanley Cup Final: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in five games

2023-24

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Dallas Stars in seven games

2024-25

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild in six games

Second Round: Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Edmonton Oilers in five games

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth (Series tied, 0-0)

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche (Series tied, 0-0)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers (Series tied, 0-0)

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars (Minnesota leads, 1-0)

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Carolina leads, 1-0)

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Philadelphia leads, 1-0)

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres (Series tied, 0-0)

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Series tied, 0-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Carry the Momentum: The Golden Knights closed the regular season on a 10-game point streak (7-0-3) and tied for the most points in the NHL since John Tortorella took over as head coach on March 29. Vegas also surrendered the fewest goals against (15) of any team in the league during that stretch. Tortorella has spoken about the importance of confidence which he attributes to their surge. The Golden Knights will need to bring that same edge and belief into the postseason, because nothing ignites a playoff run like a team that already knows they're playing their best hockey.

All Four Lines, All Three Pairs: Top-end talent will always matter in the playoffs, but Vegas' recent success has gained from contributions throughout the lineup. Tortorella has made his vision clear: play fast, get the defensemen involved, and attack early and often. The results have shown up on the scoresheet as Golden Knights blueliners combined for 21 points (5G, 16A) in April alone by keeping sustained pressure on opponents and generating consistent offensive chances. Maintaining that structure against Utah, getting bodies to the net, limiting zone exits, and making the Mammoth work for every inch of ice, will be critical to controlling the series.