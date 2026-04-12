Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Mental Health Awareness Knight on April 13

VEGAS (April 12, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 12, plans for the team’s first Mental Health Awareness Knight on Monday, April 13, when the team hosts the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. PT in a game presented by Zoox during Fan Appreciation Week, also presented by Zoox.

Mental Health Knight will bring together advocacy and recognition in support of mental health awareness. Ryan Brunty, founder of Depressed Monsters, will host a live pre-game painting at T-Mobile Arena, with the finished piece to be auctioned alongside the jerseys to benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. The game will also recognize special guests, including WWE star Jade Cargill, highlighting a shared commitment to raising awareness and supporting mental health initiatives.

Specialty, player-signed Mental Health Knight jerseys will be available for auction, featuring an exclusive logo inspired by the meaning of a semi-colon (;). The semi-colon is a powerful symbol representing the choice to continue one’s story even in the face of hardship, reinforcing the message that “your story isn’t over.” Complementing this meaning, the logo features green trim, the official color of mental health awareness, symbolizing renewal, growth, and new life. The shoulder patch further highlights this commitment with a green ribbon, a widely recognized emblem of mental health awareness and support. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKMentalHealth.givesmart.com or text “VGKMentalHealth” to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on April 13. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person.

A portion of the proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit three impactful mental health organizations working to expand awareness, education, and support. Hope Means Nevada focuses on eliminating teen suicide and empowering young people through advocacy, resources, and community-driven initiatives that promote hope and connection. Avery Burton Foundation advances suicide prevention and mental health education by providing scholarships, training, and partnerships that equip individuals and communities to recognize and respond to those in need. The Peaceful Mama addresses gaps in postpartum care by offering accessible, ongoing support programs and resources to improve the well-being of mothers and infants, particularly in underserved communities.

The logo will be showcased on a T-shirt and puck available at The Arsenal at City National Arena and a T-shirt, puck, and pin at The Armory at T-Mobile Arena. The logo is also featured on the gameday posters and seen throughout T-Mobile Arena on display.

The Golden Knights host Mental Health Awareness Knight 18 days before May 1st, which marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Month.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.