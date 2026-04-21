Morning Skate Report: April 21, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Utah Mammoth for Game 2 of the First-Round series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: ESPN2

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights claimed their 63rd postseason win on Sunday night, the most playoff wins in the league since the team entered the NHL in the 2017-18 season.

Mark Stone netted his 37th playoff goal as a Golden Knight, the most postseason goals in franchise history.

The Golden Knights hold a 10-8 record in the second game of a best-of-seven postseason series.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

Fans at T-Mobile Arena will all receive exclusive gold battle towels for each game, featuring the Forged in Gold theme. Game 2 is presented by GHOST Energy. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations, including face painters, tattoo artists, partner stations, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and appearances from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before puck drop. Doors open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Sunday, April 19 at 7 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 3: Friday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. | Delta Center

Game 4: Monday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. | Delta Center

Game 5: Wednesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6: Friday, May 1 – Time TBD | Delta Center

Game 7: Sunday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Mammoth, 4-2, in Game 1 of their First-Round series on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. Nine Golden Knights picked up at least one point in the victory. Colton Sissons (1G, 1A) and Noah Hanifin (2A) registered two-point nights, while Mark Stone netted his 42nd career playoff goal on the power play. Nic Dowd scored the game-winning goal against Karel Vejmelka, and Ivan Barbashev sealed the win with an empty-netter. On the other end, Kevin Stenlund and Logan Cooley found the back of the net, but Carter Hart stopped the other 31 shots to secure the win for Vegas.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS

Colton Sissons – 2 points (1G, 1A)

Noah Hanifin – 2 points (2A)

Nic Dowd – 1 point (1G)

Mark Stone – 1 point (1G)

Ivan Barbashev – 1 point (1G)

Brayden McNabb – 1 point (1A)

Tomas Hertl – 1 point (1A)

Mitch Marner – 1 point (1A)

Cole Smith – 1 point (1A)

UTAH SCORING LEADERS

Kevin Stenlund – 1 point (1G)

Logan Cooley – 1 point (1G)

Ian Cole – 1 point (1A)

Nate Schmidt – 1 point (1A)

Lawson Crouse – 1 point (1A)

Sean Durzi – 1 point (1A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1 – Colton Sissons and Nic Dowd netted their first playoff goals as Golden Knights in the victory over Utah on Sunday.

51 – The Golden Knights recorded 51 hits in the win over Utah, with Keegan Kolesar (9) and Ivan Barbashev (8) leading the charge for Vegas.

100 – Reilly Smith and Brayden McNabb each appeared in their 100th playoff game as Golden Knights on Sunday night.

.939 – Carter Hart posted a .939 save percentage in the Game 1 win and has a perfect record since returning to the lineup on April 2.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth (Vegas leads, 1-0)

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche (Colorado leads, 1-0)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers (Edmonton leads, 1-0)

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars (Series tied, 1-1)

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Carolina leads, 2-0)

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Philadelphia leads, 2-0)

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres (Buffalo leads, 1-0)

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Montreal leads, 1-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME

All Lines Contribute: Half the Golden Knights’ goals on Sunday night against Utah were produced by the fourth line. Head Coach John Tortorella emphasized that the line's impact goes beyond the scoresheet and said that they can compete with any opposition. To keep this series in their control, the Golden Knights need consistent contributions and attention to detail from everyone throughout the lineup.

Finish Your Checks: The Golden Knights set the tone physically in Sunday's contest, nearly doubling Utah's 30 hits with 51 total in the win. Defenseman Brayden McNabb highlighted the importance of being a physical team in the postseason and explained that the Golden Knights have the ability to adapt to any style of play. This physical edge will be key to building momentum and wearing down the Mammoth over the course of the series.