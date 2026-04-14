Golden Knights Hit 400 Franchise Wins in Dominant 6-2 Rout of Jets

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-26-17) poured in four goals in the final frame, rallying to a 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets (35-33-12) on Monday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless opening frame, Mark Stone broke the deadlock with a shorthanded goal 7:38 into the second period. Jack Eichel stole the puck from Mark Scheifele and carried it up the ice on the shorthanded rush with Stone. Eichel went for the pass from the left dot and found Stone who fired a shot that slowly crept across the goal line. Reilly Smith doubled Vegas’ lead just before the end of the middle frame. Rasmus Andersson gathered the puck on the wall and sent it to Noah Hanifin who ripped a wrist shot towards the net from the blueline where Smith tipped the puck under Connor Hellebuyck’s glove for the score.

Ivan Barbashev stretched Vegas’ lead to three just 31 seconds into the final frame, going near side on Hellebuyck off a backhanded dish from Eichel. Eichel recovered a loose puck at the goal line and went backdoor from behind the net for his 60th assist as Barbashev buried it before Hellebuyck could recover. Gabriel Vilardi cut into Winnipeg’s deficit two minutes later on the power play to make it 3-1. The Golden Knights added to their lead at 3:37 of the third, as Rasmus Andersson went upstairs with a wrist shot to stretch the advantage back to three. Barbashev left a drop pass for Stone at the top of the offensive zone who found Andersson all alone charging the net. Mark Scheifele scored shortly after to bring the Jets back within two. Pavel Dorofeyev stretched his career-high goal total to 37 on the season, taking a cross-slot pass from Stone and firing a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle on the man advantage to restore the three-goal lead at 5-2. Eichel added another on the power play less than two minutes later, corralling a loose puck in front of the net after a Winnipeg turnover and shoveling it far side as Vegas netted their fourth goal in the first eight minutes of the final period to go up by a final score of 6-2. Carter Hart stayed strong in net, turning aside 21-of-23 shots for his fifth win in as many games since returning from injury.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Stone: Stone extended his goal streak to three games, totaling four goals within that span.

Jack Eichel: Eichel netted his first power-play goal of the season and picked up three helpers to record his fourth four-point night of the season.

Carter Hart: Hart saved 21 of the 23 shots he faced to extend his win streak to five straight games since his return from injury.

Rasmus Andersson: Andersson registered a goal and an assist for his third multi-point performance since joining the Golden Knights and ninth multi-point game of the season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Mark Stone scored his 28th goal of the season in just 59 GP and recorded his 10th career shorthand goal in the second period.

Stone has recorded six points (4G, 2A) in his last three games.

With his three-point night, Stone increased his point total to 73 (28G, 45A) and has a 1.20 point-per-game rate, the second highest in a single season in VGK history.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 20th power play goal of the year, which is second in the NHL.

Jack Eichel recorded his fourth four-point game of the season, which is the most by a Golden Knights player in a campaign.

In seven games, John Tortorella has gone 6-0-1 behind the Vegas bench.

Vegas reached a season-best nine game point streak dating back to March 28.

The Golden Knights earned their 400th win as a franchise.

ATTENDANCE: 17,936

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights conclude the 2025-26 regular season by celebrating Fan Appreciation Knight on Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.