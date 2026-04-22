Golden Knights Drop Game 2 to Mammoth, 3-2

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Utah Mammoth, 3-2, in Game 2 of their First-Round series on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, evening up the series, 1-1.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights struck first with 8:18 remaining in the first period on the man advantage as Mark Stone’s centering pass deflected off a Mammoth defenseman into the net, giving Vegas an early 1-0 advantage. MacKenzie Weegar knotted up the score for Utah with just over three minutes left in the frame. The Mammoth grabbed their first lead of the game with 5:04 left in the second period when Dylan Guenther scored on a slapshot from the blue line. Ivan Barbashev fired back just over a minute later, going upstairs on a backhander as he was streaking to the net to draw Vegas even once again, 2-2, heading into the final frame. Logan Cooley put Utah up, 3-2, with six minutes left in the contest, shoveling in a rebound in front of the net to give the Mammoth a series-tying win in Vegas.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Sunday, April 19 at 7 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Friday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. | Delta Center

Game 4: Monday, April 27 – 6:30 p.m. | Delta Center

Game 5: Wednesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 1 – Time TBD | Delta Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

ATTENDANCE: 17,871

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas will head to Utah for Game 3 of the opening round as they face off with the Mammoth at 6:30 p.m. PT on Friday at Delta Center. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34 in Las Vegas, TBS/HBO MAX nationally, or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.