Golden Knights Fall to Mammoth, 4-2, in Game 3

Vegas looks to even the series in Game 4 on Monday at Delta Center

Recap 4.24
By Kevin Kelly

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Utah Mammoth, 4-2, in Game 3 in the First Round on Friday night at Delta Center. Vegas trails in the series, 2-1.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Utah jumped out to a 4-0 lead on goals from MacKenzie Weegar, Dylan Guenther, and two from Lawson Crouse before Vegas responded. The Golden Knights attempted a comeback with 6:40 remaining in the second when Jack Eichel converted on a rebound in front of the crease with a backhander. Nic Dowd halved the deficit with just over three minutes to go in the contest, receiving Reilly Smith's centering pass and burying it from in tight, but Utah held off the rally for the 4-2 win.

SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times PST
Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Utah Mammoth 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Utah Mammoth 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 3: Utah Mammoth 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 4: Monday, April 27 – Time TBD | Delta Center
Game 5: Wednesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 6: (if necessary): Friday, May 1 – Time TBD | Delta Center
Game 7: (if necessary): Sunday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights look to tie the series with the Mammoth in Game 4 on Monday at Delta Center. Catch the action on Vegas 34 in Las Vegas, ESPN nationally, or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

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