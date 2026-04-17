Vegas Golden Knights Announce Activations for First Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

VEGAS (April 17, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 17, activations for the team’s first-round series of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Pacific Division champion Golden Knights will face the Utah Mammoth in a best-of-seven series that opens on Sunday, April 19 at T-Mobile Arena. A limited number of tickets for the games at T-Mobile Arena are available here.

Forged in Gold

The team’s Stanley Cup Playoffs theme is “Forged in Gold.” The Vegas Golden Knights have reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in eight of their first nine seasons, which is a testament to a team built on resilience. Year after year, they are battle-tested, proving their strength when it matters most. On and off the ice, they embody excellence, carrying themselves with a standard that is both recognized and respected. Success isn’t given. It’s earned. The Vegas Golden Knights are Forged in Gold, and the 2026 Playoffs are presented by the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association.

Fans across The Realm are encouraged to wear gold at T-Mobile Arena and watch parties to cheer on the team during the First Round.

Home game activations

All fans at home games at T-Mobile Arena will receive exclusive gold battle towels for each game, featuring the Forged in Gold theme. To start the playoffs, Home Game 1 will be presented by Toyota, and Home Game 2 will be presented by GHOST Energy.

Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, partner activations, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

Morning skates and practices

The Vegas Golden Knights will host a practice (11:30 a.m. PT Saturday) and morning skate this weekend at City National Arena and invite fans to attend. On Saturday, the Golden Knights will kick off the postseason at 10:30 a.m. PT with Pinkbox Doughnuts for the first 100 fans, a DJ, an inflatable shooting cage in front of the building, and coloring pages and poster materials in the lobby. The team will have multiple giveaways throughout the event.

All Vegas Golden Knights morning skates and team practices at City National Arena are free and open to the public. Schedules are subject to change, and fans are encouraged to follow the team on X (@GoldenKnights) for updates.

Road game watch parties

The Vegas Golden Knights will host official team watch parties at locations in Las Vegas for each playoff road game. Official team watch parties will feature DJs, giveaways, raffle prizes and appearances from the VGK Cast.

The locations of upcoming watch parties will be announced before each road game.

Game entertainment

Home games at T-Mobile Arena will feature an all-new pregame show. Integrating on-ice live action, video, a light show and ice projections, the award-winning pregame show is part of what makes the game presentation at Vegas Golden Knights games recognized among the best in all of professional sports.

Concessions

T-Mobile Arena concessions stand will introduce new menu offerings, including a Bone-In Short Rib Panzerotti and a Lobster Mac Dog. T-Mobile Arena will continue the VGK Locals Menu, which was introduced at the start of the season and features popcorn, fountain soda, bottled water, pretzels, nachos and hot dogs for $5.50 per item.

New merchandise

The Arsenal at City National Arena will introduce new 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff merchandise, plus exclusive new products for fans to show their support of the team. These include new Pacific Division Champions gear and Fanatics “Playoff Hockey” styles. Beginning on Saturday, April 18, the “Golden Age” jacket will be available for $75, allowing fans to gear up in gold for the playoffs.

Team retail locations can be found here, and fans can visit VegasTeamStore.com.

Official VGK Mobile App

Fans are encouraged to download the Official VGK Mobile App for the latest news and updates on the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans with the VGK app will have the opportunity to enter exclusive “ticket drops” for the chance to win tickets to select playoff home games, beginning with Sunday’s Game 1. Make sure to have push notifications enabled to receive alerts when the next drop is happening.

NHL Bracket Challenge

Fans can predict the team’s path to the Stanley Cup in the NHL Bracket Challenge. The winner of the Vegas Golden Knights Bracket Challenge can win a trip to a 2026-27 NHL event.

Television Broadcasts

All seven games will be broadcast throughout the Golden Knights television territory on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+. Affiliates include Vegas 34 (Las Vegas), NSN (Reno), Arizona 61 (Phoenix), Arizona 58 (Tucson), Boise 6 (Boise) and MTN (Montana). Pregame shows begin 30 minutes before gametime and coverage continues with a live postgame show.

Beyond the Golden Knights television territory, fans can watch the series on ESPN or TBS (U.S.) and Sportsnet or TVA (Canada).

Radio Broadcasts

Radio broadcasts for all games will be available on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

Streaming & Radio Shows

Knight Time at Noon will broadcast throughout the playoffs at its usual Monday 12 p.m. PT timeslot on FOX Sports Las Vegas (94.7 FM, 1340 AM) and streaming on the team’s digital channels.

The VGK Insider Show airs each weekday on FOX Sports Las Vegas from 4 to 6 p.m. PT, featuring co-hosts Daren Millard and Ryan Wallis.

First Round: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth

Game Date Time (PT) Site

1 Sunday, April 19 7 p.m. T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV Presented by Toyota

2 Tuesday, April 21 6:30 p.m. T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV Presented by GHOST Energy

3 Friday, April 24 6:30 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

4 Monday, April 27 TBD Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

5* Wednesday, April 29 TBD T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

6* Friday, May 1 TBD Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

7* Sunday, May 3 TBD T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

* if necessary

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.