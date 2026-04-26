Vegas Golden Knights Official Watch Party for Game 4 Set for BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday, April 27

VEGAS (April 26, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights’ official watch party for Game 4 against the Utah Mammoth on Monday, April 27, will be held at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, official partner of the Golden Knights. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. PT, with game time set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

The 2025 MICHELIN One-Key recipient resort will transform its iconic BleauLive Theater into the ultimate Golden Knights watch party destination. Fans will be transported rinkside with the venue’s massive 80-foot LED screen showcasing all of the Game 4 action.

Fans are encouraged to wear gold and cheer on the Golden Knights as they continue their First Round series. The watch part will feature a live DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes, including tickets to future Golden Knights games, VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. The event is free and open to all ages.

The BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas strictly prohibits backpacks, bags, or purses exceeding 8.5 by 11 inches. All guests and bags are subject to security screening and metal detectors upon entry

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is proud to offer complimentary parking for all Nevada Residents and Fontainebleau Rewards members. Guests are also encouraged to take advantage of Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ valet-validation program, allowing visitors dining at the resort’s world-class restaurant and bar collection, spending within retail spaces, or enjoying a treatment at Lapis Spa & Wellness to validate their valet. Guests with electric vehicles, can utilize the resort’s superchargers located on P1 of the self-parking garage that can add approximately 100 miles of range in 15 to 20 minutes. *Please note that there is a fee for the superchargers.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. It is the only resort and casino in Nevada to receive the coveted One Key designation from the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, recognizing its bold design and award-winning collection of luxury amenities and accommodations. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort’s thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.