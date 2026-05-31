By The Numbers: Vegas Reaches Third Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the President’s Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in a four-game sweep in the Western Conference Final to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in franchise history. It’s officially a Vegas-Carolina matchup, the first time the two clubs will meet in postseason history. It’s the Best in the West versus the Beasts of the East. Before the Stanley Cup Final begins, take a look into the stats that got the Golden Knights to this point.

3 - The Golden Knights earned their first three-goal comeback victory in franchise history with their 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

4 - Mitch Marner led the Golden Knights with four takeaways in the Western Conference Final.

5 - Dylan Coghlan posted a series-high +5 rating.

6 - The Golden Knights became the eighth team in NHL history to enter the Stanley Cup Final on a win streak of six or more games.

6 - Cole Smith's series-clinching goal in Game 4 marked him the sixth undrafted player since 2000 to score a series-clinching goal to help his team advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

7 - Vegas became the seventh team in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to sweep the No. 1 seed.

7 - Seven different Golden Knights tallied at least three points in the Western Conference Final (Marner, Coghlan, Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel, Pavel Dorofeyev).

7 - Seven Vegas skaters have 10-or-more points this postseason (Marner 21, Eichel 18, Dorofeyev 14, Brett Howden 12, Barbashev 12, Shea Theodore 11, Stone 10).

8 - The Golden Knights became the eighth team in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to sweep their best-of-seven series in the round before the Final as the lower seed.

8 - Stone's game-opening goal in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final was his eighth career game-opener, tying Theodore for most in franchise history.

10 - Howden and Dorofeyev enter the Stanley Cup Final with 10 goals each, leading the league.

16 - Eichel leads the NHL with 16 assists in the postseason.

18 - Barbashev led the charge on the ice, recording a team-high 18 hits in the series and brought his playoff hit total to a Vegas-leading 83.

19 - 19 of the 20 Vegas skaters that appeared in the Western Conference Final tallied at least one point in the series.

20 - Vegas holds a +20 goal differential, the second-highest in the playoffs.

21 - Theodore owns the most points among active defensemen in potential series-clinching games with 21 (5G, 16A) in 29 games played.

21 - Marner leads the playoffs with 21 points (7G, 14A).

23.9 - The Golden Knights have recorded a 23.9% power-play rate, the best of the remaining teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

35.7 - Howden is clicking at a 35.7% shooting percentage as his 10 goals have come on only 28 shots.

42 - Eichel and Dorofeyev have each totaled 42 shots throughout the playoffs.

46 - Theodore's 46 blocked shots in the postseason lead the Golden Knights and the final two teams remaining. He also led Vegas in the Western Conference Final with 11 blocked shots.

58 - Vegas has scored 58 goals through three rounds, the most in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

61 - Eichel tallied his 61st career playoff point in Game 2 and became the third American-born player to reach the mark in 54 games or fewer.

.944 - Carter Hart held a .944 save percentage through four games against the Avalanche.