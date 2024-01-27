Marchessault Scores 7th Career Hat Trick as Golden Knights Rout Rangers, 5-2

Jonathan Marchessault collected his second hat trick of the season as the Vegas Golden Knights (29-14-6) defeated the New York Rangers (29-16-6), 5-2, on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

At 5:02 in the first, Sheldon Rempal scored his second NHL goal in consecutive games off a shot from Paul Cotter to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. The Rangers came back to tie it with a goal from Blake Wheeler before Keegan Kolesar broke the tie with a breakaway goal. Marchessault extended his point streak to six straight games and brought Vegas’ lead to 3-1 with his 23rd of the year. Two minutes into the final frame, Marchessault gave the Golden Knights a three-goal cushion with his second of the night. Kaapo Kakko brought the Rangers within two, but 36 seconds later, Marchessault scored his third goal of the night to complete his second hat trick this year.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault netted a hat trick, his seventh in his career and has now scored eight goals in his last six games.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev notched three assists in the victory.

Nicolas Roy: Roy tallied two assists on the night and was his 21st multi-point game of his career.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 36 of the 38 shots on goal in the 5-2 win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Ivan Barbashev extended his assist streak to four games and his point streak to five games with three assists in Friday's game.

Eight different VGK skaters had a point in tonight’s matchup.

Vegas boosted its record to 21-4-3 when they score first.

BECAUSE VGK WON…

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights close out their East Coast road trip with a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.