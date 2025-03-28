LosVGK Donates Sleds to Urban Hockey Foundation Clinics in Mexico

Donation of branded sleds and sticks will help grow the sport in Latin America

LosVGK
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (March 28, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 28, that LosVGK has donated 13 sleds to the Urban Hockey Foundation for use in a series of sled hockey clinics to be held in Mexico April 3-6. The approximately $10,000 donation of the branded sleds and accompanying sticks are part of LosVGK’s commitment to grow the sport throughout Latin America.

Sled hockey, an adaptation of ice hockey for participants with mobility impairments, has been featured in the Winter Paralympics since 1994. The Urban Hockey Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Detroit dedicated to making hockey accessible and inclusive, particularly for underserved communities.

The Urban Hockey Foundation’s clinics next week will be led by Karina Villegas, a native of Venezuela who was granted asylum in the United States and now plays for the U.S. National Women’s Sled Hockey Team. U.S. men’s team captain Josh Pauls and Canada men’s team captain Tyler McGregor will also take part in the trip.

LosVGK – the Golden Knights’ initiative designed to further celebrate and engage its Hispanic and Latino fanbase – was introduced in October 2023. In the past year the initiative has made a visit to Mexico for clinics and fan activations and this month hosted the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic at America First Center in Henderson.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

