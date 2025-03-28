LosVGK Donates Sleds to Urban Hockey Foundation Clinics in Mexico

VEGAS (March 28, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 28, that LosVGK has donated 13 sleds to the Urban Hockey Foundation for use in a series of sled hockey clinics to be held in Mexico April 3-6. The approximately $10,000 donation of the branded sleds and accompanying sticks are part of LosVGK’s commitment to grow the sport throughout Latin America.

Sled hockey, an adaptation of ice hockey for participants with mobility impairments, has been featured in the Winter Paralympics since 1994. The Urban Hockey Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Detroit dedicated to making hockey accessible and inclusive, particularly for underserved communities.

The Urban Hockey Foundation’s clinics next week will be led by Karina Villegas, a native of Venezuela who was granted asylum in the United States and now plays for the U.S. National Women’s Sled Hockey Team. U.S. men’s team captain Josh Pauls and Canada men’s team captain Tyler McGregor will also take part in the trip.

LosVGK – the Golden Knights’ initiative designed to further celebrate and engage its Hispanic and Latino fanbase – was introduced in October 2023. In the past year the initiative has made a visit to Mexico for clinics and fan activations and this month hosted the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic at America First Center in Henderson.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

