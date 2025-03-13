LosVGK Announces Schedule, Fan Activations for 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic at America First Center in Henderson

VEGAS (March 13, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights and LosVGK will host the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic next week, March 19-22, at America First Center in Henderson. The four-day event will feature men’s and women’s national teams from Argentina, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, the Mexico Warriors men’s team, and the CMC Selects women’s team (featuring players from Chile, Mexico and the Caribbean) competing for La Copa del Reino (The Realm’s Cup). Championship games are set for Saturday, March 22.

Admission to the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic is free, but space is limited and fans are encouraged to register for tickets in advance. Fans can request up to four single-day tickets for each day of the event at this link.

Each day of the tournament will feature extensive fan activations at America First Center and on the Water Street Plaza outside the building, including screenings of the NHL’s “This Is Hockey” television series that features some of the countries competing. Artists from Graffiti Park will create unique live art installations each day, and LosVGK will unveil a new branded low-rider automobile. Inside, The Livery team store will feature exclusive LosVGK and tournament merchandise.

“This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate hockey’s growing diversity by bringing this international event to the Las Vegas Valley,” said Benjamin Thomas, Vegas Golden Knights Director of Latino Marketing and Outreach. “We know Vegas hockey fans will embrace these teams and look forward to four great days of games.”

2025 AMERIGOL LATAM SPRING CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 19

9 a.m. PT: Argentina vs. Puerto Rico (men’s)

11:45 a.m. PT: Argentina vs. Puerto Rico (women’s)

1:15 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. CMC Selects (women’s)

2:45 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. Mexico Warriors (men’s)

5:30 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. Colombia (women’s)

7 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. Colombia (men’s)

Thursday, March 20

8 a.m. PT: CMC Selects vs. Puerto Rico (women’s)

9:30 a.m. PT: Mexico Warriors vs. Puerto Rico (men’s)

12:15 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. CMC Selects (women’s)

1:45 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. Puerto Rico (women’s)

3:15 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. Mexico Warriors (men’s)

6 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. Puerto Rico (men’s)

Friday, March 21

10 a.m. PT: Women’s Semifinal #1

11:30 a.m. PT: Men’s Semifinal #1

2:15 p.m. PT: Women’s Semifinal #2

3:45 p.m. PT: Men’s Semifinal #2

Saturday, March 22

9 a.m. PT: Women’s Third-Place Game

10:30 a.m. PT: Men’s Third-Place Game

1:15 p.m. PT: Women’s Championship Game

3:30 p.m. PT: Men’s Championship Game

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE AMERIGOL INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

Amerigol International Hockey Association is dedicated to creating opportunities for hockey players from Latin America, the Caribbean, and other non-traditional hockey markets to showcase their talent on the international stage. By raising awareness of the sport in their home countries and fostering connections within North American hockey communities, Amerigol aims to grow the game globally while celebrating the rich diversity and passion these players bring to the ice.