Lila Spada Named 2025 Recipient of Mark Workman Scholarship

VEGAS (March 12, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 12, that Las Vegas native Lila Spada, a senior at Spring Valley High School, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Mark Workman Scholarship.

Created in memory of the late Vegas Golden Knights amateur scout, the Mark Workman Scholarship is awarded to a student-athlete 14 years old or older in the Vegas Junior Golden Knights program who best exemplifies passion, sportsmanship, team play, work ethic, discipline, volunteerism and academic merit.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Spada (pronounced LIE-lah SPAY-dah) is a member of the 19-and-Under Vegas Junior Golden Knights girls team that Sunday won the Pacific Girls Hockey League 19UAA championship, completing an undefeated league season. Spada came to the sport at the age of 11, inspired by the United States Women’s National Team’s gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics and the arrival of the Vegas Golden Knights. Within months she made a travel team and – though in her words “was by far the worst player on the team” – went on to become an assistant captain and a key on-ice contributor.

Spada’s scholarship application essay highlighted her perseverance and dedication to hockey despite her relatively late start in the sport. She also noted the 2023-24 season, when limited numbers meant there was no 19-and-under team for her to play on. Instead, Spada became a practice player with the 16-and-under team, continuing to improve despite being one year too old to play in the team’s games.

Away from the rink, Spada is an outstanding student in the top 3% of her class in Spring Valley’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Program; a Taekwondo black belt; a three-sport varsity athlete (basketball, soccer and softball, where she serves as captain); a four-year volunteer at The Ultimate Summer Camp, contributing over 1,800 service hours; and a self-taught guitarist.

“We are fortunate that Lila added hockey to the wide variety of her pursuits, all of which she seems to excel in,” said Darren Eliot, Vegas Golden Knights Senior Vice President of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations. “Beyond her diverse talents, she is an exceptional young woman whose kindness and commitment make her a fitting recipient of the Mark Workman Scholarship.”

Spada and her family, including parents Veralynn Orewyler and Ronald Spada, will be guests of the Golden Knights at the team’s March 22 game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena.

“I was thrilled to learn that I was the recipient of the Mark Workman Scholarship and am tremendously appreciative of this honor,” said Spada. “Hockey has helped teach me that the only things you can control are your attitude and your effort. My hockey journey hasn’t been as long as some of my teammates, but thanks to hard work I have found it to be very rewarding.”

Spada plans to use the scholarship to attend film school at a college to be determined.

Mark Workman passed away February 14, 2018, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. He was a passionate hockey man who dedicated his life to the game. In addition to his involvement at the amateur, collegiate and professional levels, he gave much of his time to youth hockey and to the growth and development of the game. He was proud to represent USA Hockey through his volunteer work at their spring and summer development camps. He loved working with young players, and he cared deeply about their growth and personal development on and off the ice.

Mark Workman Scholarship Recipients

2025 – Lila Spada

2024 – Braeden Schroeder

2023 – Bodie McGaughey

2022 – Jack Edlin

2021 – Not awarded (COVID)

2020 – Noah Smejkal

2019 – Emily Kline

