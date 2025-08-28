Lawless: Saad Embracing Life as a Golden Knight and Hockey Dad

Brandon Saad had choices last January and potentially this summer as well. Both times, he picked Vegas, and the player and person couldn’t be happier.

Saad, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, determined midway through last season that he had run his course with the St. Louis Blues and the two sides came to an agreement which resulted in his contract being terminated.

Contenders prepared to line up for his services, but VGK GM Kelly McCrimmon won the day and inked Saad for the rest of the season.

Vegas and Saad then decided to extend his contract by another year when they signed a one-year deal on July 1.

The Pittsburgh native and his family love Vegas, and Saad thinks big things are a real possibility for the Golden Knights this season.

Gary Lawless: I saw you the other day walking through the lobby here at City National Arena. Who was with you?

Brandon Saad: I think I had all the kids at that point. My son is playing hockey here. He's actually on Alex Pietrangelo’s kid’s team. It's good to be back. He loves it. He loves the sport and loves to get out there. We'll do the family skates every now and then, but he likes being out with the kids and his teammates. So, it's been fun.

GL: Is he your oldest?

BS: Yeah. Teo is playing, and he’s six years old.

GL: What's that like for you to go from hockey son to hockey player and now to hockey dad?

BS: It's pretty unbelievable. You just get flashbacks of being a kid, honestly. Being at the rink, seeing the excitement on his face, and getting to play the sport. Honestly, it's an awesome part of the journey. He's a great skater. It's something that seems like it just comes naturally to him. It's been fun to watch.

GL: You're a fast skater.

BS: Yeah, but to see that in him and see how he kind of already has it at a young age, it's pretty special.

GL: What kind of hockey dad are you going to be?

BS: I think I'm going to be pretty relaxed. I think it's an intense sport. Having gone through it, I think when you're having fun and enjoying it is when you're at your best. Obviously, I have wisdom to give him if he wants it, but at the same time, I want him to just enjoy it. Whatever he's passionate about, he's going to have success.

GL: You made a decision last year that it wasn't working in St. Louis, and you made a choice to come to Vegas, and then you made another choice this summer to extend. How come? Why does Vegas work?

BS: Well, it's been amazing. Ever since we got here, my family and I have loved it. I think it was kind of a no-brainer to come back if they wanted me. We couldn't be happier. From the living aspect to the way the team's treated, to having a chance to win the Cup every year. It's got it all. It was a great few months last year, and we're happy to be back.

GL: You hear how the players are treated well. What's that mean to you?

BS: I think it means a lot. I've been in a few organizations, and everywhere is good, but some places just seem to have that extra little bit. Vegas is one of those places. It's something you appreciate a lot as a player. I haven't gone through it a lot. It's a really special place.

GL: I had one player say to me one time, he'd played in the American League for a long time, and then he really broke in through here in Vegas. He said, you never want to complain that you're in the NHL, but some places are better than others.

BS: Definitely. Even talking to different guys around the league, the treatment is different. It almost seems like a different league in the different places you’re in with how it goes. That's the NHL. I think when you're on a special team, you definitely appreciate it.

GL: What do you want to accomplish this year?

BS: I want to win another Cup, for sure. I think last year was not how we wanted the year to end. I think the exciting part about coming back to Vegas is we're trying to win every year. Having won before, there's no better feeling.

GL: What is it about the dressing room and the guys in Vegas that makes it a good fit for you and makes it good for any player?

BS: There are a lot of things, but I think something I noticed is that it's nice how it’s a calm room. There are a lot of guys who have had success. For me, I like it when you can just come in and have a business attitude when you’re on the ice, but guys can have fun and joke around and keep it light. It's not super serious where guys are tense, or they can't focus or play their game. I think it's a good balance in that locker room.

GL: What do you love about hockey?

BS: There are a lot of things. Hockey's been my life. It's been my passion. It's given me a nice financial stability at home for my family. I love the sport. There's so much about it. The culture, the teammates, the travel. There are a lot of things, but it was my childhood dream to play. Obviously, I couldn't imagine the career I've had.

GL: I always get a kick out of walking into a restaurant and there’ll be six veterans sitting together and it looks like it never gets old. That camaraderie is still as good now as it ever was.

BS: One hundred percent. Not many people live this life. It's like you go home and you see your buddies. They're still great friends, but it's different when you're going through it like you do with your teammates here. There's an understanding and a respect for each other. It's a blast to be a part of.

GL: You're sitting at home on July 1st, and you're figuring out your own thing. You see that the Golden Knights have acquired Mitch Marner. What's your response to that?

BS: The excitement is high. Obviously, he's an incredible player, having played against him for years. Just to add someone with that caliber of talent, I think is always going to up your level of having a championship-caliber team. I'm excited to meet him and excited to be a part of his team.

GL: I don't think people understand how good he is because he played on a team with Auston Matthews, who gets, quite accurately, a lot of attention. Mitch Marner led the Leafs in production for the nine years he was there, regular season and postseason. That says a lot about a guy. And talk to anyone, he's one of the best defensive forwards in the NHL.

BS: I think guys that I know who have met him talk about his work ethic and how good he is and how skilled he is. Obviously, when you can skate and make plays with the puck, it's going to help your defensive stature. From top to bottom, I'm excited to be a part of his team. When you're surrounded by superstars, you might not get the attention you should, but from talking to guys who have played with him, I know there's a tremendous respect for him. I'm happy to have him.

GL: Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev seemed to be a perfect fit for you. You guys just really had chemistry and were a really good line right away. How come?

BS: Sometimes you just gel with guys right away, and it fits well. We seem to have that. I think we have a good balance of holding on to pucks, playing a heavy game, but also, we can all score. We can all make plays. It seems to fit where we have a lot of threats on that line. We like to be around the net. We kind of plug into each other's holes pretty well. It just seems like we create a lot of zone time. When you do that, you're going to have success.