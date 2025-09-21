Lawless: Preseason Mailbag

VGK Insider takes fan questions during Training Camp

____GL092125
By Gary Lawless
VegasGoldenKnights.com

Who does Mitch Marner play with and how will the blueline perform without Alex Pietrangelo are the biggest questions the Vegas Golden Knights face this season.

Training camp is a time for predictions, questions and experiments. Storylines, big and small, develop.

For a team like the Golden Knights with Stanley Cup aspirations and a roster that is skilled, deep and experienced, the answers head coach Bruce Cassidy and his staff and players come up with could be the difference between winning and coming up short next spring.

Putting Marner on franchise center Jack Eichel’s wing is the natural starting point for Cassidy and they have been together with Ivan Barbashev so far in camp.

Pietrangelo’s minutes will likely be spread across the group with Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin likely to take larger roles in a variety of on-ice situations as well as in the dressing room.

Vegas will send a lineup to San Jose later today for a preseason match against the Sharks. Puck drop is 5 p.m. and fans can watch exclusively on KnightTime+ or listen on the radio (98.9 FM/1340 AM in Vegas) across @vgkradionetwork.

We opened the mailbag during practice on Saturday using our X account to receive questions and predictions. Here’s a sampling of our fan interaction.

GL - Hoping they can go on a run and make playoffs. I understand Mike keeping this group together for this season. But if they end up falling short, roster will require major offseason surgery. It’s been a great stretch for Mike and this group. He can retool and get them back on top.

GL - Hanifin and Whitecloud will carry a heavier load this season. Both sides want a deal. Lots of time for it to happen.

GL - Hill continues to add to his resume. Stanley Cup, 4 Nations, 50 games last year. Schmid has NHL experience including winning a playoff series. And Carl Lindbom is a very interesting prospect.

GL - They have been together so far in camp. Marner’s center in Toronto was almost exclusively Auston Matthews and he scored 60 plus goals on two different occasions. Jack has a tremendous shot. Will be interesting to see how many goals he scored playing with Marner.

GL - Jack tailors his game around what the Golden Knights need to win. If that means shooting more and scoring more this season that’s what he’ll do.

GL - Ivan was on pace for 30+ last season, before suffering midseason injury, which plagued him in the second half. So I don’t see why not.

GL - Bold but I like it.

GL - Mitch is one of the best wingers in the NHL. Hugely productive and an elite defensive forward. I definitely think Vegas will make the playoffs and Mitch will play a factor.

GL - Vegas added offense with Mitch Marner but he is also one of the best defensive forwards in the NHL. Colton Sissons will also make the forward group better and provide identity down the lineup. And Jeremy Lauzon will be a physical force. I don’t see Bruce changing his style.

GL - Hebsy! For our VGK fans, Mark is a longtime journalist in Toronto who has watched almost all of Mitch's games in Toronto.

