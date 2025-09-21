Lawless: Preseason Mailbag

Who does Mitch Marner play with and how will the blueline perform without Alex Pietrangelo are the biggest questions the Vegas Golden Knights face this season.

Training camp is a time for predictions, questions and experiments. Storylines, big and small, develop.

For a team like the Golden Knights with Stanley Cup aspirations and a roster that is skilled, deep and experienced, the answers head coach Bruce Cassidy and his staff and players come up with could be the difference between winning and coming up short next spring.

Putting Marner on franchise center Jack Eichel’s wing is the natural starting point for Cassidy and they have been together with Ivan Barbashev so far in camp.

Pietrangelo’s minutes will likely be spread across the group with Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin likely to take larger roles in a variety of on-ice situations as well as in the dressing room.

Vegas will send a lineup to San Jose later today for a preseason match against the Sharks. Puck drop is 5 p.m. and fans can watch exclusively on KnightTime+ or listen on the radio (98.9 FM/1340 AM in Vegas) across @vgkradionetwork.

We opened the mailbag during practice on Saturday using our X account to receive questions and predictions. Here’s a sampling of our fan interaction.