Lawless: Praise for the Defensive Defenseman

They are defensive defensemen and they are among the most overlooked players in hockey.

Coaches covet them. Teammates revere and respect them. Championships are not won without them. They’re on the ice in the waning minutes with a slim lead to protect. They block shots and lock down wins. Goalies love them.

The evolution of the defenseman at the NHL level has given us three types of players with all kinds of shades in between. The offensive defenseman, the two-way defender and the defensive defenseman. They are different and the top in each of these roles are elite and valuable. The best in each role should be recognized and the current state of NHL awards for defensemen is flawed and requiring of an update.

The Norris Trophy has become a scoring race with points often the most impactful measurement among voters. All but two of the last 10 Norris winners have finished the season first or second in scoring for their position.

In the early 80s, Rod Langway won the trophy in back-to-back seasons finishing 43rd in scoring amongst D both times. The criteria among voters has shifted and offense rules the day.

This isn’t a ‘get off my lawn,’ column. Times change and every team wants an offensive defenseman. They should have an award all to themselves. The case has been made often and well argued. The Bobby Orr Trophy is a natural for the league’s best offensive defenseman.

The Norris Trophy should go the top two-way defender in the NHL. The player who can create offense at one end and shut it down at the other.

Finally, there should be an additional trophy awarded to the best defensive defenseman in the NHL chose from players who block shots, pile up the hits and takeaways while playing big minutes at both 5-on-5 and the penalty kill.

The NHL’s all-time winningest coach, Scotty Bowman, says the award should be named after Montreal Canadiens legend and HHOF defenseman Serge Savard.

“Serge was air-tight as a defender,” said Bowman over the phone. “Bobby Clarke told me he was the hardest defenseman in the NHL to play against. He was strong, he was 6-3 which was tall and long at that time and he was smart. He knew where to be and he was unbeatable at times.”

Savard won seven Stanley Cups with the Habs in a career that spanned over 1,000 regular season games and 130 playoff games.

Bowman has an encyclopedic knowledge of the NHL past and present. He also mentioned defensemen Bob Goldham as a potential namesake for such a trophy. Goldham won three Cups with the Red Wings in the 50s totalling 28 goals and 171 points over 648 regular season games.

“Goldham was on the ice whenever Detroit needed to close things out,” said Bowman. “A lot of people won’t remember him but he was so important in Detroit when they were winning.”

OFFENSIVE D (Bobby Orr Trophy)

Criteria: Top scoring defenseman in the NHL

RANKS

Player

GP

Goals

Assists

Points

+/-

PPG

GWG

Cale Makar

59

22

42

64

+16

9

3

Zach Werenski

56

18

44

62

+12

5

4

Quinn Hughes

47

14

45

59

+10

3

3

Shea Theodore

55

7

41

48

+10

2

2

Josh Morrissey

57

8

39

47

+10

1

1

Adam Fox

57

5

42

47

+5

1

2

Rasmus Dahlin

47

9

37

46

+8

4

1

Evan Bouchard

57

9

35

44

+17

0

1

Victor Hedman

54

8

36

4744

+7

1

1

Lane Hutson

57

3

39

42

-18

0

0

NORRIS

Criteria:

22+ minutes per night

0.5 minute per night on PK

0.5 minute per night on PP

Top-20 in the NHL in points among D (32+ points)

Positive Goal Differential at Even Strength

Results:

Player

GP

TOI/GP

SH TOI/GP

PP TOI/GP

Points

Points/GP

ES GD

Cale Makar

59

25.77

2.17

3.70

64

1.08

+16

Zach Werenski

56

26.82

1.63

2.75

62

1.11

+12

Adam Fox

57

23.33

2.07

3.07

47

0.82

+4

Rasmus Dahlin

47

24.30

0.65

3.22

46

0.98

+12

Josh Morrissey

56

23.92

0.65

2.72

46

0.82

+10

Victor Hedman

54

23.52

1.70

2.95

44

0.81

+11

John Carlson

57

23.77

2.85

3.17

38

0.67

+23

Neal Pionk

57

22.23

1.87

1.42

36

0.63

+15

Moritz Seider

57

25.27

2.15

2.98

35

0.61

+1

MacKenzie Weegar

56

23.65

1.87

2.83

32

0.57

+9

DEFENSIVE D

Criteria:

20+ minutes per night

2+ minutes per night on PK

Top 50 in blocked shots

Top 50 in either hits or takeaways

Positive Goal Differential at Even Strength

Results:

RANKS

Player

GP

TOI/GP

SH TOI/GP

Blocks

Hits

Takeaways

ES GD

Esa Lindell

57

22.07

2

9

130

23

19

Jaccob Slavin

57

21.63

11

39

202

2

60

Ryan McDonagh

56

20.63

21

25

207

33

2

Adam Larsson

59

21.05

22

16

40

62

65

Jake McCabe

48

21.33

39

37

24

203

10

Colton Parayko

57

24.15

57

7

32

30

95

Cale Makar

59

25.77

65

45

113

1

19

Moritz Seider

57

25.27

66

6

3

46

113

Thomas Chabot

56

23.23

71

47

123

23

39

Brayden McNabb

57

20.45

77

11

21

116

2