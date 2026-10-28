Golden Knights Rally Past Senators 4-1

TOP PERFORMERS

Raphael Lavoie: Lavoie recorded his first NHL goal in the third period for the game-winner.

Adin Hill: Hill turned aside 25 of 26 shots for a .962 save percentage and his fifth win of the season.

Ville Heinola: Heinola tallied an assist on Lavoie's goal in his Golden Knights debut.

Braeden Bowman: Bowman registered his second point in as many games with the opening goal.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Nic Dowd achieved his 200th NHL point with his assist on Lavoie's third period goal.

Jack Eichel recorded his seventh goal of the season for his 20th point, leading Vegas.

Mitch Marner extended his point streak to eight games, totaling 11 points (1G, 10A).

The Golden Knights sit atop the Pacific Division with 19 points and nine wins.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2026-27 VGK victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will play their second and final game of the homestand Friday against the New Jersey Devils while celebrating Nevada Day at T-Mobile Arena at 3 p.m. PT. Watch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima.