Golden Knights Rally Past Senators 4-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators (8-5-0) on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, the Golden Knights struck late in the middle frame when Braeden Bowman buried the puck on a power play after a rebounded shot from Ivan Barbashev to take a 1-0 lead, with only nine seconds left on the clock.
To start the third period, the Senators made it even with a PPG of their own from Shane Pinto. Raphael Lavoie put the home side ahead for good eight minutes into the frame, tapping in his first NHL goal after a scramble in the blue paint. Vegas scored two late insurance goals into the empty net courtesy William Karlsson and Jack Eichel to close out the win that saw Adin Hill stand tall in net with 25 saves.