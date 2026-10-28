Golden Knights Rally Past Senators 4-1

Raphael Lavoie's first NHL goal holds up as the game-winner while Adin Hill dazzles in net with 25 saves

BWW_Recap-Oct27
By Daniela Carballo / VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators (8-5-0) on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, the Golden Knights struck late in the middle frame when Braeden Bowman buried the puck on a power play after a rebounded shot from Ivan Barbashev to take a 1-0 lead, with only nine seconds left on the clock.

To start the third period, the Senators made it even with a PPG of their own from Shane Pinto. Raphael Lavoie put the home side ahead for good eight minutes into the frame, tapping in his first NHL goal after a scramble in the blue paint. Vegas scored two late insurance goals into the empty net courtesy William Karlsson and Jack Eichel to close out the win that saw Adin Hill stand tall in net with 25 saves.

Vegas scores three unanswered goals in the third period to win 4-1

TOP PERFORMERS
Raphael Lavoie: Lavoie recorded his first NHL goal in the third period for the game-winner.

Adin Hill: Hill turned aside 25 of 26 shots for a .962 save percentage and his fifth win of the season.

Ville Heinola: Heinola tallied an assist on Lavoie's goal in his Golden Knights debut.

Braeden Bowman: Bowman registered his second point in as many games with the opening goal.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Nic Dowd achieved his 200th NHL point with his assist on Lavoie's third period goal.

Jack Eichel recorded his seventh goal of the season for his 20th point, leading Vegas.

Mitch Marner extended his point streak to eight games, totaling 11 points (1G, 10A).

The Golden Knights sit atop the Pacific Division with 19 points and nine wins.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN
Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2026-27 VGK victory.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will play their second and final game of the homestand Friday against the New Jersey Devils while celebrating Nevada Day at T-Mobile Arena at 3 p.m. PT. Watch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima.

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