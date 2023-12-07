Lawless: Dad Strength

Jack Eichel is one of the best players in the world. A two-way demon, a game changer on offense and a Stanley Cup champion. His dad Bob loves being around his own son and the all other father-son combos.

“You get to see all the dads again; you don’t see them a whole lot during the season. You get to spend a lot more time with your son. Especially now that he’s in Las Vegas, I don’t see him a whole bunch. It’s special, the whole thing. They make you feel great, and you see all the dads and the kids are all great kids. It’s a wonderful time,” said Bob Eichel. “We have a great group. This is my second year here and I know all these guys. Everyone’s hugging each other when they see each other. It’s a real good group.”

Curt Stephenson is a very positive person and always energetic. One might suggest he’s a ringleader to some of the hijinks the fathers find themselves in from time to time.

“Yeah, he takes pride in that, I think. Like every dad, they come here and it’s a lot of fun. A little getaway. Makes you feel young again. Obviously, special for us and them, as well,” said Chandler Stephenson. “I think that’s what’s so nice about it. You don’t take it too seriously. It kind of reminds you that this is special, it’s important for them. Ever since you’re little, all the hours they spend at the rink, now they get to have a little fun. They get to see their sons on the big stage. It’s special. Reminds you not to take it too seriously.”

For Bob Hague, the chance to be around his son and all VGK players and dads in one of the best times of the season.

“It’s just great to get back and see the dads again. I mean this is our third trip I guess so you get to have good, long-lasting relationships with these guys, and you get to hang out with your son and see what he does every day. We don’t get to see them enough when they’re in the season so it’s just fun being here and watching them play and get reacquainted with the dads again,” said Hague. “My playing days were never like this. We had to carry our own bag and everything. It’s fun. It’s great to watch them play and chase their dream and again, this is what it’s all about right? Getting together with the dads and their sons and just having a fun time.”

Paul Cotter Sr. is on his second VGK fathers’ trip. He says the dads can be just as ruthless as the sons when it comes to the banter.

“It’s about the people. It’s all the dads and you get to see the accomplishments that your son has worked so hard for. But mostly, it’s the camaraderie for me. Being able to be around the dads who helped develop all these players, I think we rib each other all weekend long and it really is the camaraderie for me,” he said. “The jabs can get a little sharp. But you know what, we’re hockey dads right? If you can’t take it…”

THE ROSTER

Paul Amadio – Michael’s dad

Andre Carrier – William’s dad

Bob Eichel – Jack’s dad

Sheldon Howden – Brett’s dad

Scott Ferguson – William Karlsson’s father-in-law

Nic Legare – Jonathan Marchessault’s brother-in-law

Kent Pachal – Brayden’s dad

Nick Roy – Nic’s dad

Curt Stephenson – Chandler’s dad

Mark Thompson – Logan’s dad

Dmitry Barbashev – Ivan’s dad

Paul Cotter – Paul’s dad

Bob Hague – Nic’s dad

Jim Hutton – Ben’s dad

Chad Korczak – Kaedan’s dad

Kim McNabb – Brayden’s dad

Joe Pietrangelo – Alex’s dad

Rob Stone – Mark’s dad

Cam Theodore – Shea’s dad

Tim Whitecloud – Zach’s dad