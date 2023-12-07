Lawless: Dad Strength

Vegas finds on-ice success and a whole lot of fun on the annual Fathers Trip

teamphoto-crop
By Gary Lawless
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

ST. LOUIS – Curt Stephenson and Bob Hague were laughing about getting tattoos to commemorate their years as roommates on the road. Rob Stone was holding court at one end of the table wearing a T-shirt bearing his son’s face bordered by the words "Expressive Mark Stone." Paul Amadio was mischievously placing cocktail umbrellas in the background of a Cam Theodore selfie. And Bob Eichel wanted answers from a broadcaster on a number of hockey topics.

If pro hockey is a boys’ game played by men, an NHL dads’ road trip is men turning back the clock to when they were The Boys.

It’s become an annual rite of the hockey season in the NHL and Vegas. A stretch on the schedule where parents get to join in on the fun of a road trip. For the Golden Knights, it’s always been about the dads. The team just doesn’t lose when the pops are in town posting a 8-0-1 mark over the franchise’s history after Wednesday's win in St. Louis.

While the winning is nice (and critically important for a franchise which has been in the hunt for the Stanley Cup literally since its inception) this is one week where the good times supersede all else.

It’s fun, first. They have fun and we have fun which makes it great. They paid a lot of money to put us through hockey. Not just money, but hours and their own time. They didn’t have to do what they did. So, it’s pretty awesome for them to see their work in action. They put a lot of work into all of us so it’s cool to see it pay off,” said VGK captain Mark Stone.

Stone woke up Tuesday in Vegas and when his dad joined him downstairs, he was wearing the Expressive Mark Stone t-shirt.

“I don’t even know where he got that shirt," Mark said. "Proud, right? My dad is proud of me. Proud of me and my brother. Sometimes he’s a little corny but it shows how much he cares about us and how much he loves us.”

dads

Jack Eichel is one of the best players in the world. A two-way demon, a game changer on offense and a Stanley Cup champion. His dad Bob loves being around his own son and the all other father-son combos.

“You get to see all the dads again; you don’t see them a whole lot during the season. You get to spend a lot more time with your son. Especially now that he’s in Las Vegas, I don’t see him a whole bunch. It’s special, the whole thing. They make you feel great, and you see all the dads and the kids are all great kids. It’s a wonderful time,” said Bob Eichel. “We have a great group. This is my second year here and I know all these guys. Everyone’s hugging each other when they see each other. It’s a real good group.”

Curt Stephenson is a very positive person and always energetic. One might suggest he’s a ringleader to some of the hijinks the fathers find themselves in from time to time.

“Yeah, he takes pride in that, I think. Like every dad, they come here and it’s a lot of fun. A little getaway. Makes you feel young again. Obviously, special for us and them, as well,” said Chandler Stephenson. “I think that’s what’s so nice about it. You don’t take it too seriously. It kind of reminds you that this is special, it’s important for them. Ever since you’re little, all the hours they spend at the rink, now they get to have a little fun. They get to see their sons on the big stage. It’s special. Reminds you not to take it too seriously.”

For Bob Hague, the chance to be around his son and all VGK players and dads in one of the best times of the season.

“It’s just great to get back and see the dads again. I mean this is our third trip I guess so you get to have good, long-lasting relationships with these guys, and you get to hang out with your son and see what he does every day. We don’t get to see them enough when they’re in the season so it’s just fun being here and watching them play and get reacquainted with the dads again,” said Hague. “My playing days were never like this. We had to carry our own bag and everything. It’s fun. It’s great to watch them play and chase their dream and again, this is what it’s all about right? Getting together with the dads and their sons and just having a fun time.”

 Paul Cotter Sr. is on his second VGK fathers’ trip. He says the dads can be just as ruthless as the sons when it comes to the banter.

“It’s about the people. It’s all the dads and you get to see the accomplishments that your son has worked so hard for. But mostly, it’s the camaraderie for me. Being able to be around the dads who helped develop all these players, I think we rib each other all weekend long and it really is the camaraderie for me,” he said. “The jabs can get a little sharp. But you know what, we’re hockey dads right? If you can’t take it…”

THE ROSTER

Paul Amadio – Michael’s dad

Andre Carrier – William’s dad

Bob Eichel – Jack’s dad

Sheldon Howden – Brett’s dad

Scott Ferguson – William Karlsson’s father-in-law

Nic Legare – Jonathan Marchessault’s brother-in-law

Kent Pachal – Brayden’s dad

Nick Roy – Nic’s dad

Curt Stephenson – Chandler’s dad

Mark Thompson – Logan’s dad

Dmitry Barbashev – Ivan’s dad

Paul Cotter – Paul’s dad

Bob Hague – Nic’s dad

Jim Hutton – Ben’s dad

Chad Korczak – Kaedan’s dad

Kim McNabb – Brayden’s dad

Joe Pietrangelo – Alex’s dad

Rob Stone – Mark’s dad

Cam Theodore – Shea’s dad

Tim Whitecloud – Zach’s dad

News Feed

Golden Knights Come Back to Beat St. Louis Blues, 6-3

Golden Knights Come Back to Beat St. Louis Blues, 6-3
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 6, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 6, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Launch of 'VGK Classics' on KnightTime+

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Launch of 'VGK Classics' on KnightTime+
Foley Entertainment Group to Host Toy Drive From Wednesday, December 6 Through Thursday, December 14

Foley Entertainment Group to Host Toy Drive From Wednesday, December 6 Through Thursday, December 14
Golden Knights Drop OT Contest to Blues, 2-1

Golden Knights Drop OT Contest to Blues, 2-1
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 4, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 4, 2023
Golden Knights Defeat Washington Capitals, 4-1

Golden Knights Defeat Washington Capitals, 4-1
Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights close out 2023 with 13 games

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights close out 2023 with 13 games
Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Ben Hemmerling to Three-Year Entry Level Contract

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Ben Hemmerling to Three-Year Entry Level Contract
Golden Knights Fall to Coyotes, 2-0

Golden Knights Fall to Coyotes, 2-0
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 25, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 25, 2023
Golden Knights Oust Stars, 2-1, in Overtime

Golden Knights Oust Stars, 2-1, in Overtime
Additional Details Announced as Vegas Golden Knights Celebrate Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday

Additional Details Announced as Vegas Golden Knights Celebrate Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday
Vegas Golden Knights Reveal Adidas Winter Classic Jersey

Vegas Golden Knights Reveal Adidas Winter Classic Jersey
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2023
Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base

Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base
Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0

Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0
Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo

Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo