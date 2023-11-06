Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling

So that’s what that feels like. Didn’t like it? Neither did the Golden Knights.

The ‘that,’ we’re referring to is a suffering a regular season loss in regulation time. Sunday’s 4-2 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks was the first time the Golden Knights had suffered a loss prior to overtime or the shootout since March of last season.

The Edmonton Oilers beat Vegas 7-4 on March 28 of the 2022-23 regular season and then the Golden Knights went 16-0-4. The streak included the end of last season and the start of the current campaign. Only one team in the past 40 years has posted a longer streak like that.

Vegas opened 7-0 before suffering an OT loss, which was the best start in NHL history for a defending Stanley Cup champion team. There are conclusions to be drawn following this historical start.

Vegas is now 11-1-1 and have captured 23 out of a possible 26 points. They remain first in the league, Western Conference and Pacific Division.

Lot’s to be happy about, right? Sure. But losing still sucks and while the players will quickly regain perspective, giving up four third-period goals on five shots to let a 2-0 lead evaporate in the final 20 minutes stings.

“I thought we played pretty good for the first two periods,” said William Karlsson. “It’s a good start to the season but you never want to lose and we can’t feel happy about anything really. Try to learn from this and try to win the next one. I would love to go 82-0-0 but …”

Bruce Cassidy has watched his team go 49-11-6 since last season’s All-Star break including the playoffs and he certainly wasn’t down on his group following the loss, which came less than 24 hours after spanking the Colorado Avalanche, 7-0.

“I give our players a lot of credit. It’s our fourth game in six days and we played our asses off," said Cassidy, who iced a lineup missing four regulars including three defensemen. "We gave up three chances in the third and they all went in the net. That’s gonna happen some nights. Timely saves, timely goals. We talked about it. We played well enough and defended well enough to win the hockey game. Doesn’t matter. They found a way to put some goals behind us. We can manage the puck a little better in some situations. But all in all, as a coach looking at it, no major breakdowns. They had some pucks that had eyes.”

A reporter started a question with the words, “You can’t be dissatisfied after your overall start," and Cassidy quickly interjected.

“I’m not dissatisfied. I never said I was. It might have been one of our best defensive efforts of the year. Three goals had eyes in the third period. You want saves there, but they found a way in,” said Cassidy, referring to the fact his team held the Ducks to just 23 shots.

Vegas had 32 shots on the night and also held the edge in attempts, 60-53.

The NHL season is grueling. Fatigue and injuries are every team’s enemy at some point. So is puck luck. Two of the goals in the third period came as a result off the puck falling Anaheim’s way. It’s going to happen.

Big picture thinking, however, says the Golden Knights still have a championship formula and roster.

Vegas is first in wins and points percentage. First in goals for and tied for sixth in goals against. Eleventh in power play percentage and sixth in penalty killing percentage. The Golden Knights sit third in the NHL with a team save percentage of .929.

Vegas still defends well, limiting odd man rushes and opportunities from the interior of the ice. Cassidy’s system fits the roster and the players are committed to playing within the structure laid out.

Losses are going to happen. But there are reasons why it took so long for the Golden Knights to encounter one.

Speed, size, depth, balance and experience makes for an elite hockey team and that’s exactly what you have here in Vegas. Enjoy it.