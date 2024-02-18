Kolesar, Ward Grow the Game with Ball Hockey Clinic for Black History Month

Every hockey player grows up learning to love the game from those who teach it to them. On Friday, Feb. 16 it was VGK forward Keegan Kolesar and assistant coach Joel Ward running the drills at Doolittle Community Center for a ball hockey clinic hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The clinic was part of the organization’s efforts to honor Black History Month in the city of Las Vegas.

“Anytime you can help the community it's a big honor,” said Kolesar. “Especially with the heritage that Joel and I come from. We get the opportunity to come and help out and grow the game in communities like this. It means the world to us. I think it's an honor to be able to do this.”

The 20 kids, ranging in age from five to 10 years old ran relay races, learned to stick handle, and scrimmaged alongside the VGK player and coach. Some even got to score on Kolesar when he stood between the pipes to play goalie.

“I think it's our job at this level is to introduce the game and to get out in the communities because a lot of people would love the opportunity to be part of it,” said Ward, after teaching a kid to hold a hockey stick in the correct way. “We can continue as a group to introduce the game. Whether it’s playing a little ball hockey here or handing hockey cards, it’s about getting a little bit of interest. Those sparks can pay a lot of dividends to different neighborhoods and different people.”

VGK’s honoring of Black History Month continued at the Springs Preserve Black History Month Festival as the Golden Knights hosted ball hockey from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 17. The team will celebrate Black History Knight at The Fortress on Tuesday, Feb. 20 as Vegas takes on the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. PT. More ball hockey will be played at the grand opening of the Donna Street Community Center on Feb. 21 to round out the Black History Month celebrations.