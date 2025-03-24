Jack Eichel Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Eichel had seven points in three games to tie for league lead since March 17

By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (March 24, 2025) – Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel and St. Louis Blues center Dylan Holloway have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 23.

SECOND STAR – JACK EICHEL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Eichel led the NHL with 2-5—7 in three appearances to also power the Golden Knights (42-20-8, 92 points) to a perfect week. He collected a pair of assists in a 5-1 victory against the Boston Bruins March 20. Eichel followed that with 1-3—4, his 11th career four-point performance and second of the season (also Oct. 9 vs. COL: 0-4—4), in a 6-3 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings March 22. He capped the week with his 39th career game-winning goal (and third of 2024-25) in a 4-2 decision versus the Tampa Bay Lightning March 23. The 28-year-old Eichel places fifth in the League with a career-high 23‑64—87 through 69 total contests this season. He also sits among the top 2024-25 performers in power-play assists (2nd; 29), assists (t-3rd; 64), power-play points (t-3rd; 33), even-strength assists (t-9th; 34), plus/minus (t-10th; +30) and even-strength points (t-12th; 52).

