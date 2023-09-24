How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights

As the puck drops on the Vegas Golden Knights’ seventh season, there are all new ways to watch your favorite team.

To help make sure you can watch the VGK game, we’ve compiled the following FAQ. These apply to each of the first five preseason games (the Oct. 5 game will be shown nationally on TNT).

How do I watch if I’m in the Golden Knights TV territory (throughout Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and certain counties in California, Arizona and Nebraska)?

There are two options: on over-the-air, cable or satellite television via Scripps Sports, or streaming via KnightTime+.

How do I get Scripps Sports?

The Scripps Sports broadcast is available on the following networks:

In Las Vegas: Vegas 34

In Northern Nevada: Nevada Sports Net

In Utah: Utah 16

In Idaho: Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6

In Montana: MTN

How do I get Vegas 34?

Vegas 34 is available to residents of the Las Vegas Valley

over-the-air – channel 34.1

on Cox cable – channel 38

on DIRECTV – channel 34

What about the channels in other markets?

If you live in or around Reno, Salt Lake City, Boise, Butte, or other markets listed above, you may be able to access those channels over-the-air, on cable or on satellite. Check your local listings or rescan your over-the-air TV to see if you get those stations.

How do I access over-the-air television?

Over-the-air stations like Vegas 34 (and others in the Scripps Sports network) are available for free if your television has a built-in antenna or you purchase an antenna. More information on antenna options is available at thefreeTVproject.com.

I have an antenna but still don’t see Vegas 34 (or the other Scripps Sports networks) on my TV. What should I do?

You should rescan your TV. More information on how to do that is available here.

How can I stream the game?

KnightTime+ is a digital streaming service that offers fans in the Vegas Golden Knights television territory the opportunity to watch all of the team’s games produced by Scripps Sports. During the 2023-24 season, that includes six of seven preseason games, 69 regular-season games and the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, should Vegas qualify.

KnightTime+ is currently available on the following platforms:

Online via www.knighttimeplus.com

iOS

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

How much does KnightTime+ cost?

Fans can subscribe to every game available on KnightTime+ for $69.99. The 2023-24 preseason, which will feature six of the team’s seven games on KnightTime+, will be available on a free trial basis.

Fans who elect not to subscribe to the Season Pass can purchase Single Game live streams for $6.99 per game throughout the 2023-24 season.

How do I subscribe?

To subscribe to KnightTime+, create an account via your preferred platform(s) and select your subscription plan.

What else do I need to know about KnightTime+?

Learn much more in the introduction of KnightTime+ or on our KnightTime+ FAQ.

How do I watch if I’m not in the TV territory?

Viewers in the U.S. outside of the team’s TV territory can stream the game with an ESPN+ subscription.