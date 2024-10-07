Have Fun & Be Prepared: How Daren Millard Became the VGK TV Host

As the clock hits zero and you sit there with your thoughts on the period of Golden Knights hockey that has happened, Daren Millard welcomes in you the intermission show for a conversation about the game on the ice. Millard is driven by a mix of being prepared and having fun, two key components to a great hockey player. While he is not of the ice with the team skating with players, he is in the office getting ready for the next game.

From his Canadian roots, he has made his way through broadcasting being a part of the business for a long time, extending his knowledge to many fans. Now, he is a crucial part to the Vegas Golden Knights where he brings his knowledge and passion to Vegas fans at home.

What was your journey like to be where you are today?

Daren Millard: I've been in the broadcasting business for over 30 years. Been in the NHL for 30 years. I worked at a national network for 20 years, and finally got to work with a team when I moved to Vegas, and it's totally different. Working in hockey and working for a team, you just cover the game, cover the sport, and you move on to the next story. Working for the Golden Knights, you're invested in the performance, you're engaged with the results, and you have emotions on wins, losses, goals, saves and results. It’s so much more of an emotional journey and just way more fun.

How do you continue to push yourself and grow?

DM: I read as much as I can, I try to talk to as many people as I can, either through text or phone calls and just try and keep on top of things, mainly out of a desire to be up to date. But there's also a fear factor of missing something and not knowing something, and getting into a position where you're talking about a team or a situation and you're like, when did that happen? That fear of not being informed is as much of a motivator as just wanting to be on top of things. I try to keep up to date instead of playing catch up.

What are some fun facts that people may not know about you?

DM: My favorite thing to do is to skate with the guys whenever they need a goalie. It means I don't have to bike that day, because I get my exercise in. I love being on the ice with them, being in their world, and seeing behind the curtain and being a fly on the wall is one of the most educational facets of my job. That’s probably the coolest thing that I do that I'm able to do.

What do you think is the most important thing that you guys do as a part of the broadcast?

DM: Have fun. We make sure that we're including everybody. This is an audience that I think deserves the respect of being aware of the broadness of the game and the rules and the performances. I want people to laugh, I want people to learn and I want people to want to come back. Those are my three rules. So in an intermission, if you can laugh, if you can go: "Oh, I didn't know that" or "that's interesting" and say, during the next period: "I can't wait to hear what they will say" or "what they are gonna say about that?" That's a good thing.

And speaking of your family, how would they describe Daren?

DM: Dorky. Yeah, completely dorky. My kids think I'm the biggest nerd. They're 17 and 14, and they just roll their eyes, completely dorky. I would say my wife would be of this similar assessment of me. She's really quick witted and funny and we go back and forth all day long with verbal sparring and challenging each other with that kind of conversation, but they would all come around just nerdy or dorky.

What is your go-to meal?

DM: Pizza. Pizza or burgers, but mostly pizza. I love pizza. I could eat pizza for a week straight and not be bored of it. And I think now with the advent of the air fryer, leftover pizza is even better than fresh out of the oven pizza or delivered pizza.

Do you have a pregame ritual?

DM: I don't really have a ritual per se, other than I make everyone feed the chicken, but it's turned into our little thing. So I hold my hand in a cup where the chicken feet are, and the person has to use their hand to poke the chicken and eat the chicken feet. I just hold up my hand, and then we all have to eat. We will have to do it on air one day, but feeding the chicken is the goofiest thing in the world, but we do it right before we come on air, and it gets everybody excited and smiles. It creates energy. That's the goal of it.

Outside winning the Cup, what has been your favorite memory with the broadcast team so far?

DM: The night that we dressed up in cowboy outfits for the outdoor game jerseys. That was a lot of fun. I actually dyed my beard because it was so gray, because you couldn't really see it, and Shane Hnidy looked like a real cowboy, and Darren Eliot looked the part, and Dave Goucher was the goofiest looking cowboy I've ever seen. That was an absolute blast. That was one of my favorite nights that we've ever done, but we have them as a broadcast unit. We have a tight knit group, close, supportive group, and a group that is there to support each other instead of just themselves. This is the greatest team of coworkers that I've ever been a part of. I have tremendous respect for Ashali Vise. I think she's one of the best and most accomplished people in our game at asking questions at each intermission and postgame, the questions that she comes up with and the direction that she goes is incredibly talented.

Lastly, what are you looking forward to most this season?

DM: I think this is one of the bigger transitions in the Golden Knights history on the ice, from one year to the next, and both in personalities in the dressing room and athletes availability on the ice, who steps into those roles in the room, who finds their voice in the room and becomes a little more influential, and then on the ice, who raises the level of their game to put the puck in the net or keep the puck out of the net. You've got a lot of pretty high profile people from that room who won't be back this year. And I'm excited to see the people that we know grow and evolve and and take over those vacancies. It's going to be fun to see a transition and growth of this organization.

Stay tuned in with Millard's hosting throughout the season on Vegas 34 and partner channels and on KnightTime+.