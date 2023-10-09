News Feed

Golden Knights Receive Championship Rings

Rings created in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills; replica items available to purchase Monday

VGK_Ring_Credit_Jason_of_Beverly_Hills

© Jason of Beverly Hills

By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (October 8, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights players, coaches and hockey operations staff received their Stanley Cup Championship rings at a private ceremony on Sunday evening, October 8, at Wynn Las Vegas. The championship ring, created in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills, is a priceless commemoration of the team’s 2022-23 season, filled with meaningful touches that connect to the season, the franchise’s history, and the city of Las Vegas.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a line of retail items inspired by the ring’s design beginning Monday here, including a range of price points and the opportunity to personalize items with a fan’s name.

VGK_Ring_Credit_Jason_of_Beverly_Hills
VGK_Ring_Open_Credit_Jason_of_Beverly_Hills
VGK_Ring_Side2_Credit_Jason_of_Beverly_Hills
VGK_Ring_Side_Credit_Jason_of_Beverly_Hills
VGK_Ring_Front_Credit_Jason_of_Beverly_Hills
VGK_Ring_Infographic
/

VGK Championship Rings

The Vegas Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup Championship rings were created in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills. The ring is a priceless commemoration of the team’s 2022-23 season, filled with meaningful touches that connect to the season, the franchise’s history, and the city of Las Vegas.

The ring’s features include:

  • Approximately 12 carats of white and yellow diamonds, with the yellow diamonds used to represent the Golden Knights’ name.
  • A detachable top that can be worn as a pendant that, when removed, reveals the interior of the team’s T-Mobile Arena home. The center ice logo looks as it did for the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and stars denote the location of each of the team’s nine goals in the Cup-clinching Game 5.
  • Team mottos “Vegas Born” and “Always Advance” are on each side of the ring, connected by the distinctive Las Vegas skyline.
  • An engraving reading “It’s Knight Time” on the back of the pendant and another inside the band of the ring that reads “Cup in Six,” referencing Owner Bill Foley’s bold prediction before his six-year-old expansion team began play.
  • 16 stars on the front of the ring representing the team’s 16 playoff victories, while the 67 white diamonds set on to the primary logo’s helmet honor the total wins in the regular season and playoffs. The 32 diamonds on the inner bezel represent the NHL’s 32 teams.
  • Six stones surround a diamond Stanley Cup, representing the franchise’s six seasons and set in a star shape that matches the team’s “Vegas Strong” banner that honors the victims of 1 October. The .54 carats of diamonds on the Stanley Cup pay tribute to the team’s 54 all-time playoff wins.

“Knowing the track record of Jason of Beverly Hills, I was confident that they could create a ring as distinctive as our city and as spectacular as the season this team put together,” said Foley. “It’s clear they exceeded expectations and created a design I am sure our players, staff, and fans will cherish.”

Jason of Beverly Hills has worked with teams on championship rings since 2009. The company is in its own way Vegas Born, having opened its first retail store in the Cosmopolitan. Fans can visit that store for in-person looks at items in the retail line.

“We have a long history in Vegas, opening our first retail store in the Cosmopolitan in 2010,” said Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills. “This is a beautiful new chapter for us in Vegas as we crafted our first Stanley Cup ring for the Vegas Golden Knights and established a stronghold on Vegas sports. We are excited to be a part of another winning moment in Vegas and are proud of the ring we’ve created.”

The Golden Knights will raise their 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner prior to their season opener on Tuesday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena against the Seattle Kraken.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT JASON OF BEVERLY HILLS

Unafraid to take risks and push the limits of conventional fine jewelry standards, Jason of Beverly Hills has rapidly gained a global reputation for creating custom one-of-a-kind diamond pieces for an extremely selective clientele, including pro athletes, celebrities, and royalty. The brand operates five boutiques worldwide with all items produced in their Los Angeles facility. Launching their Championship Ring Division in 2009, Jason of Beverly Hills has been credited with infusing a breath of fresh air into a championship ring industry and has collaborated with a number of teams including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, Chelsea FC, and the World Series Of Poker.