Lawless: October Matters

October has a lot to say about which of the NHL’s 32 teams qualify for the post-season. Roughly 27.8 percent of teams that are out of a playoff spot on Nov. 1 find a way back in by the end of the regular season. And the farther back a team is from the playoff line, those percentages drop. For teams that are at least four points out of a playoff spot on November 1, only 12 to 14 percent historically make the climb over the playoff line and qualify under the wild-card format.

Any high school student will tell you it’s easier to keep an A than move up from a C to an A as the semester wanes. The NHL isn’t much different.

Injuries and adversity are coming. Guaranteed. The NHL regular season, now stretched to 84 games, is a most rigorous test. After winning the Stanley Cup in 2012 with the Los Angeles Kings, coach Darryl Sutter remarked that getting into the Stanley Cup Playoffs is more difficult than actually winning the title. Sutter’s team squeaked in as the eighth seed and then got on a roll. The regular season separates the wheat from the chaff in the NHL.

Vegas broke out to an 8-2 start before dropping its last three games. Veteran defenseman Brayden McNabb says teams employ both little and big picture perspectives.

“In the moment it’s all about the next game. But you do talk about big picture with the group,” said McNabb. “It was discussed in camp that we wanted to have a good start to the year. And we have. The last little bit has been a tough stretch but it’s all fixable stuff and we will be better going forward.”

Vegas lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday but McNabb says there were positive signs for his group despite the defeat.

“It’s just playing as five in all three zones. If we do that, we’re a pretty hard team to beat. Not getting stubborn with the puck, making life easy on everyone by doing your own job,” he said. “When we do that, it looks like a pretty good team and we did that in the third period in Columbus.”

Vegas hosts the Ottawa Senators tonight and then the New Jersey Devils on Friday.