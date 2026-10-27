Morning Skate Report: Oct. 27, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-1) will take on the Ottawa Senators (8-4-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena while celebrating Noche de Los VGK.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

Jack Eichel sits tied for fifth in the league with 13 assists.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with eight goals.

Trevor Connelly is tied for first in rookie goals with four.

NOCHE DE LOS VGK

The Golden Knights will once again be celebrating Noche de Los VGK at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. The Cultural Theme Knight presented by Credit One aims to recognize and celebrate the Hispanic and Latino community in Las Vegas.

In Paramount+ Plaza before the game, fans can have their faces painted, watch a traditional folkorico dance performance on Allegiant stage, and experience a low-rider car show. Ofrendas created for Día de Los Muertos will also be on display ahead of the holiday next week.

When arriving at the arena, guests will receive a specialty Noche de Los VGK battle towel, and be able to taste a curated menu comprised of tasty options like cola-braised tacos, tortas, carne asada fries, and a horchata cold brew. On display between sections 11 and 12 on the concourse will be an exhibit from the Hockey Hall of Fame, which will feature the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy and Clarence S. Campbell Bowl.

During the game, players from Club Bùfalos from Metepec, Estado de Mexico will be featured by Mites at Knight in the first intermission, building on the LosVGK in Mexico initiative, which aims to strengthening ties within the growing Mexican hockey community. Fans will be able to enjoy a mariachi performance in the second intermission.

There is a limited number of tickets available for purchase through the Noche de Los VGK offer. These tickets will include a limited-edition VGK x Noche de Los VGK die-cast model Car, a replication of the Los VGK-branded 1968 Chevy Impala lowrider.

Los VGK merchandise is available for purchase in The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, and includes new t-shirt and hoodie designs, as well as an exclusive puck.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nic Dowd – One point away from 200 career points

Brayden McNabb – Two points away from 200 NHL career points

Brayden McNabb – Two games away from 900 NHL games

Jeremy Lauzon – Four games away from 400 NHL games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Six games away from 600 VGK games

Mitch Marner – Eight games away from 100 VGK games

Mitch Marner – Eight points away from 100 VGK points

William Karlsson – Nine points away from becoming the franchise scoring leader

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 19 points (6G, 13A)

Mark Stone – 15 points (8G, 7A)

Mitch Marner – 12 points (2G, 10A)

Ivan Barbashev – 9 points (1G, 8A)

Tomas Hertl – 8 points (5G, 3A)

Brett Howden – 8 points (5G, 3A)

Trevor Connelly – 8 points (4G, 4A)

BY THE NUMBERS

13 – Jack Eichel is tied for fourth in the NHL in assists with 13.

49 – Jeremy Lauzon is currently seventh in the league with 49 hits among all skaters, and leads all defensemen.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. It was a little before halfway through the first frame when Denton Mateychuk netted one for Columbus. Braeden Bowman assisted Tomas Hertl in scoring the equalizer, with added support from Trevor Connelly, who recorded his eighth point of the season. The rest of the game remained scoreless, coming to a close with an overtime goal from Adam Fantilli to secure the two points for the Blue Jackets.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

The teams met twice last season, with Ottawa taking both. The first encounter was Nov. 26, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. Ottawa was first to get on the board with two goals, but Brett Howden cut that lead in half. The Senators came out with another goal before Jack Eichel and Mark Stone evened the score again, sending the teams through a scoreless overtime into a shootout, where Shane Pinto secured the game-winner. In matchup number two on Jan. 25, Vegas fell 7-1, with Rasmus Andersson scoring his first goal as a Golden Knight.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ottawa Senators currently hold a 8-4-0 record, with a total of 16 points, putting them second in the Atlantic Division. Tim Stutzle leads the team with 16 points, split evenly with eight goals and eight assists, and is on a four-game point streak plus three-game goal streak. The team recently defeated the New York Rangers 7-4 at home in their highest-scoring performance so far this season.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 8-2-2, 18 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 8-4-1, 17 points

Seattle Kraken, 7-4-1, 15 points

San Jose Sharks, 6-5-1, 13 points

Anaheim Ducks, 5-6-0, 10 points

Calgary Flames, 5-6-0, 10 points

Los Angeles Kings, 3-5-2, 8 points

Vancouver Canucks, 2-10-1, 5 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 410th regular season win in franchise history

-Give the Golden Knights an all-time record of 13-2-0 against the Senators

-Give the Golden Knights a 6-2-0 record at T-Mobile Arena this season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Back To The Fortress: Captain Mark Stone said the team’s recent road trip was a bit of a weird one, but now that the team is back for a homestand, it gives them the opportunity to regroup.

Defend, Defend Again: Coming off the 2-1 OT loss in Columbus, one thing that has shown its strength has been the team’s defense. Maintaining long stretches of strong defense is the foundation of a successful game.