Golden Knights to Host Noche de Los VGK on Tuesday

VEGAS (October 26, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 26, plans for the team’s Noche de Los VGK game on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights will take on the Ottawa Senators for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino community in the Las Vegas Valley. Noche de Los VGK is presented by Credit One.

A limited number of tickets remain for the Noche de Los VGK offer, which includes a limited-edition VGK x Noche de Los VGK Die-Cast Model Car. The model car replicates the LosVGK-branded 1968 Chevy Impala low-rider.

Festivities will begin on Paramount+ Plaza with face painting, a traditional folklorico dance performance on Allegiant Stage, and a low-rider car show. Additionally, fans can view the “ofrendas” that will be on display to honor Día de Muertos, which is celebrated this week.

As fans enter T-Mobile Arena, they will receive a specialty Noche de Los VGK battle towel. Once inside T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, fans are invited to enjoy curated menu items that include cola-braised tacos, tortas, carne asada fries, and horchata cold brew.

Fans will also have an opportunity to see a display from the Hockey Hall of Fame, which will have the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl and the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy available for photos outside sections 11 and 12 on the concourse.

Mites at Knight will feature players from Club Bùfalos from Metepec, Estado de Mexico during the first intermission. This connection builds on the Golden Knights’ LosVGK en México initiative, strengthening ties within the growing Mexican hockey community. During the second intermission, fans will enjoy a mariachi performance. Additionally, DJ Supa James will be the featured in-arena DJ during Knight Club.

Exclusive Los VGK merchandise is now available at both The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena. The merchandise includes new t-shirt and hoodie designs and pucks.

The Golden Knights introduced the LosVGK brand in October 2023 to further celebrate and engage the team’s Hispanic and Latino fanbase. Last month, LosVGK conducted its second international trip from Sept. 6-11 in Mexico City and Metepec. Two local youth clubs, Club Osos Coyoacan and Club Buffalos Metepec, were invited to participate in the on-ice sessions and activations. In total, the trip featured about 300 participants. Golden Knights Director of Coaching & Instructor Programming Brian Salcido, VGK alumnus Deryk Engelland, and members of the Knights Guard led the on-ice clinics throughout the week.

The organization has created numerous resources and events to help the Vegas franchise reach a brand new audience. In 2024, LosVGK launched a Spanish-language Golden Knights website to expand content distribution to the Hispanic and Latin American communities. LosVGK has hosted events such as the Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic, a four-day event that brought together men's and women's national teams from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Puerto Rico for a tournament at America First Center in 2025

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.