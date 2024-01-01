Golden Knights Fall to Kraken, 3-0, at 2024 Winter Classic

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) fell to the Seattle Kraken (15-14-9), 3-0, outside at the 2024 Winter Classic on Monday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Seattle Kraken scored the first goal at the 2024 Winter Classic as Eeli Tolvanen deflected a shot from the point past netminder Logan Thompson 4:50 into the opening period. Seattle's Will Borgen extended the Kraken lead to two at 2:19 of the second as he slipped a wrister by the Vegas goaltender. Yanni Gourde made it 3-0 for the Kraken a period later as he tapped it in on the rebound just 2:10 into the final frame. Joey D'Accord finished with 35 saves to lead Seattle to the win.

ATTENDANCE: 47,313

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights return home to take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on TNT or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.