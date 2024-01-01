Golden Knights Fall to Kraken, 3-0, at 2024 Winter Classic

Golden Knights look ahead to first home game of 2024

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered
By Brynn Smith

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) fell to the Seattle Kraken (15-14-9), 3-0, outside at the 2024 Winter Classic on Monday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. 

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Seattle Kraken scored the first goal at the 2024 Winter Classic as Eeli Tolvanen deflected a shot from the point past netminder Logan Thompson 4:50 into the opening period. Seattle's Will Borgen extended the Kraken lead to two at 2:19 of the second as he slipped a wrister by the Vegas goaltender. Yanni Gourde made it 3-0 for the Kraken a period later as he tapped it in on the rebound just 2:10 into the final frame. Joey D'Accord finished with 35 saves to lead Seattle to the win. 

ATTENDANCE: 47,313

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights return home to take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on TNT or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 1, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 1, 2024
Vegas Golden Knights Sign Mathieu Cataford to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Mathieu Cataford to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract
Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Begin 2024 with Winter Classic

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Begin 2024 with Winter Classic
VGK Foundation Spreads Joy Across Las Vegas with 12 Knights of Giving

VGK Foundation Spreads Joy Across Las Vegas with 12 Knights of Giving
Golden Knights Best Kings, 3-2, in Final Game of 2023

Golden Knights Best Kings, 3-2, in Final Game of 2023
Golden Knights Clipped by Ducks, 5-2, in Return from Holiday Break

Golden Knights Clipped by Ducks, 5-2, in Return from Holiday Break
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 27, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 27, 2023
Three Golden Knight Prospects to Skate in 2024 World Junior Championship

Three Golden Knight Prospects to Skate in 2024 World Junior Championship
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Winter Classic Skate and Watch Party

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Winter Classic Skate and Watch Party
Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Ben Hutton to Two-Year Contract Extension

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Ben Hutton to Two-Year Contract Extension
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2023
Lawless: Cassidy Remains Committed to Winning

Lawless: Cassidy Remains Committed to Winning
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Golden Knights Power Past Senators with 6-3 Victory

Golden Knights Power Past Senators with 6-3 Victory
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 17, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 17, 2023
Golden Knights Surpass Flames, 5-4

Golden Knights Surpass Flames, 5-4
Golden Knights Outlast Sharks with 5-4 Shootout Win

Golden Knights Outlast Sharks with 5-4 Shootout Win