Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 3-1, in Second Preseason Game

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated by the Los Angeles Kings, 3-1, in a preseason matchup on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Los Angeles Kings got on the board first five minutes into the first period with a goal by Taylor Ward. After a scoreless second frame, Jeff Malott made it 2-0 for the Kings eight minutes into the third period. Forty seconds later, Viliam Kmec tallied the first goal of the Golden Knights’ preseason to cut the Kings’ lead in half. An empty net goal sealed the 3-1 win for the Kings.

ATTENDANCE: 17,409

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Thursday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Mammoth | Tickets

Friday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will return to T-Mobile Arena with more preseason action against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday at 7 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a VGK scarf presented by FOX Sports Las Vegas. Catch the game on Scripps Sports, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.