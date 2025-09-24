Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 3-1, in Second Preseason Game

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated by the Los Angeles Kings, 3-1, in a preseason matchup on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Los Angeles Kings got on the board first five minutes into the first period with a goal by Taylor Ward. After a scoreless second frame, Jeff Malott made it 2-0 for the Kings eight minutes into the third period. Forty seconds later, Viliam Kmec tallied the first goal of the Golden Knights’ preseason to cut the Kings’ lead in half. An empty net goal sealed the 3-1 win for the Kings.
ATTENDANCE: 17,409
PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0
Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1
Thursday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Mammoth | Tickets
Friday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks
Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will return to T-Mobile Arena with more preseason action against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday at 7 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a VGK scarf presented by FOX Sports Las Vegas. Catch the game on Scripps Sports, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.