Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 3-1, in Second Preseason Game

Vegas returns to T-Mobile Arena on Thursday for a matchup against the Utah Mammoth

____Recap092325
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated by the Los Angeles Kings, 3-1, in a preseason matchup on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Los Angeles Kings got on the board first five minutes into the first period with a goal by Taylor Ward. After a scoreless second frame, Jeff Malott made it 2-0 for the Kings eight minutes into the third period. Forty seconds later, Viliam Kmec tallied the first goal of the Golden Knights’ preseason to cut the Kings’ lead in half. An empty net goal sealed the 3-1 win for the Kings.

ATTENDANCE: 17,409

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0
Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1
Thursday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Mammoth | Tickets
Friday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks
Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will return to T-Mobile Arena with more preseason action against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday at 7 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a VGK scarf presented by FOX Sports Las Vegas. Catch the game on Scripps Sports, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Eighth Remembrance of 1 October

Morning Skate Report: Sept. 23, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions | Sept. 22, 2025

Golden Knights Drop Preseason Opener to Sharks, 3-0

Lawless: Preseason Mailbag

Morning Skate Report: Sept. 21, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Broadcast Details for 2025-26 Preseason

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with EoS Fitness

Lawless: Golden Knights Open Camp with High Aspirations

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Training Camp Presented by Core Hydration

VGK Rookie Report: Sept. 14, 2025

VGK Rookie Report: Sept. 13, 2025

VGK Rookies Head to Colorado for Rookie Showcase

Lawless: Barbashev Focused on Consistency Heading into 2025-26 Season with Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for 2025 Rookie Camp

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Sandbagger as Proud Partner

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation's 'A Golden Knight' Gala Returns to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Nov. 2

Lawless: Kolesar Making Putts, Making Focaccia, and Making a Difference on the Ice for VGK