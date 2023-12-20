Golden Knights Fall to Hurricanes, 6-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) lost to the Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-3), 6-3, on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Andrei Svechnikov opened the scoring for the night with his power-play goal at 10:27 in the first period. Three minutes later, William Carrier tied the game at 1-1. Three consecutive goals from Jordan Staal, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Michael Bunting put the Hurricanes ahead 4-1 in the second frame. Seth Jarvis and Brady Skjei added to Carolina’s lead with goals three minutes apart in the third making it 6-1 Hurricanes. Despite late goals from Nicolas Hague and Carrier, the Golden Knights fell to the Hurricanes, 6-3.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their road trip to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at Amalie Arena at 4 p.m. PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.