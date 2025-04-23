Golden Knights Fall, 5-2, in Game 2 as Minnesota Ties Series

Golden Knights head to Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday night

By Amber Dammeir

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Minnesota Wild, 5-2, in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. The series is tied, 1-1.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Wild scored three times in the first period to take a 3-0 advantage into the first intermission. After Minnesota took a 4-0 lead early in the second period, Noah Hanifin got Vegas on the board with his first goal of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Just 2:26 into the final frame, the Golden Knights cut the advantage to 4-2 as Tomas Hertl tapped in a shot from the top of the crease for his second goal of the series. Kirill Kaprizov secured Minnesota's 5-2 victory as he scored an empty-netter and to even up the series.

SERIES AT A GLANCEGame 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Highlights
Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights
Game 3: Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center
Game 4: Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center
Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD | Xcel Energy Center
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

ATTENDANCE: 18,300

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights take the series on the road as the two clubs will meet in Game 3 on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. Catch the action on Vegas 34 in Las Vegas, ESPN nationally, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340, and Deportes Vegas 1460. Head to the Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for the team's official watch party on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.

