Golden Knights Drop Preseason Opener to Sharks, 3-0

The Vegas Golden Knights came up short in their first game of the preseason in a 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night at SAP Center.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Tuesday, Sept. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets

Thrusday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Mammoth | Tickets

Friday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return home for their first home game of the preseason against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a Golden Knights hat which is the first of four preseason-exclusive giveaways. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.