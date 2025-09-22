Golden Knights Drop Preseason Opener to Sharks, 3-0

Vegas will host Los Angeles on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena

___Recap092125
By Gordon Weigers
VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights came up short in their first game of the preseason in a 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night at SAP Center.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0
Tuesday, Sept. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets
Thrusday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Mammoth | Tickets
Friday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks
Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights return home for their first home game of the preseason against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a Golden Knights hat which is the first of four preseason-exclusive giveaways. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

News Feed

Lawless: Preseason Mailbag

Morning Skate Report: Sept. 21, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Broadcast Details for 2025-26 Preseason

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with EoS Fitness

Lawless: Golden Knights Open Camp with High Aspirations

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Training Camp Presented by Core Hydration

VGK Rookie Report: Sept. 14, 2025

VGK Rookie Report: Sept. 13, 2025

VGK Rookies Head to Colorado for Rookie Showcase

Lawless: Barbashev Focused on Consistency Heading into 2025-26 Season with Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for 2025 Rookie Camp

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Sandbagger as Proud Partner

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation's 'A Golden Knight' Gala Returns to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Nov. 2

Lawless: Kolesar Making Putts, Making Focaccia, and Making a Difference on the Ice for VGK

Lawless: Saad Embracing Life as a Golden Knight and Hockey Dad

Visit to AFC Bournemouth Allows Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club to See Sport in a Different Light

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Broadcast Details for 2025-26 Regular Season

Lawless: News and Notes from VGK Offseason