VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Golden Knights Drop Preseason Game to Avalanche, 3-2

Vegas returns home for next preseason matchup on Wednesday

By Caylee Allard
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, in the second game of the 2023 preseason on Monday night at Ball Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Sheldon Rempal opened the scoring on the power play for the Golden Knights, making it a 1-0 game in the first period. Ryan Johansen tied the game on the power play for Colorado just three minutes later. Two minutes after, Oskar Olausson made it 2-1 Avalanche. Colorado extended their lead to 3-1 in the third period when Kurtis MacDermid found the back of the net. Less than a minute later, Lukas Cormier made it a 3-2 game for Vegas.

LOOKING AHEAD
Vegas returns to home ice to face the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream live on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.