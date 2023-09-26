Golden Knights Drop Preseason Game to Avalanche, 3-2

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, in the second game of the 2023 preseason on Monday night at Ball Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Sheldon Rempal opened the scoring on the power play for the Golden Knights, making it a 1-0 game in the first period. Ryan Johansen tied the game on the power play for Colorado just three minutes later. Two minutes after, Oskar Olausson made it 2-1 Avalanche. Colorado extended their lead to 3-1 in the third period when Kurtis MacDermid found the back of the net. Less than a minute later, Lukas Cormier made it a 3-2 game for Vegas.

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas returns to home ice to face the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream live on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.