Golden Knights Drop Preseason Contest to Colorado Avalanche, 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 4-2, in the team's final preseason road game on Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jack Drury opened the scoring halfway through the first period to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead. Less than a minute into the middle frame, Tanner Laczynski evened the score by burying a rebound in the slot. Joe Fleming deked out Sam Malinski for his first goal of the preseason to give Vegas a 2-1 lead with eight minutes left in the second period. Goals by Jason Polin and Ross Colton early in the third period put Colorado back in front with a 3-2 lead. An empty-net goal from Joel Kiviranta sealed the 4-2 win for the Avalanche.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Thursday, Sept. 25 | Vegas Golden Knights 3, Utah Mammoth 2 OT

Friday, Sept. 26 | Vegas Golden Knights 2, San Jose Sharks 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | Colorado Avalanche 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return to T-Mobile Arena for the second game of a preseason back-to-back on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the Colorado Avalanche. Watch the game on The Spot Vegas 34, KnightTime+ or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.