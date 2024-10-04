Golden Knights Defeated by Avalanche, 3-1

The Golden Knights came up short against the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-1 preseason loss on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNColorado got the 1-0 lead halfway through the first period. After the Avalanche extended their lead to two in the second period, Jack Eichel scored on the power play with 1:35 remaining in the second to cut the lead in half. In the final minute of the third, the Avalanche tacked on an empty net goal, giving them the 3-1 lead. Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves on the 26 shots he faced.

PRESEASON SCHEDULESunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | Golden Knights 5, Utah 2

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 1

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 1

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

ATTENDANCE: 17,419

LOOKING AHEADVegas will face the San Jose Sharks in the final game of the preseason on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a collectible Tomas Hertl pin. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. On Sunday, the Golden Knights invite all fans to Fan Fest presented by Toyota at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.