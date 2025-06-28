Vegas Golden Knights Select Four Players on Day Two of 2025 NHL Draft

VEGAS (June 28, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights made four selections on Saturday, June 28 at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, held at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Below is a full list of the team’s draft selections from Saturday.

Round 2 (55th overall)

Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, Forward

Birthplace: Adelaide, AUS

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190 lbs.

Age: 18

Shoots: Right

Notes:

Played 40 games during the 2024-25 season with Luleå HF J20 in Sweden and recorded 57 points (23 G, 34 A) with a +25 rating

Won the 2025 Le Mat Trophy in the SHL Championship with Luleå HF, appearing in 13 games during the regular season and 2 games in the postseason

Helped Team Sweden to a silver medal in the 2025 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship, recording seven points (5 G, 2, A) in seven games

Earned a bronze medal with Team Sweden at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and was tied for the most goals scored in the tournament (4)

Drafted in the second round (55thoverall) by the Golden Knights in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Round 3 (85th overall)

Mateo Nobert, Forward

Birthplace: Beaconsfield, QC

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175 lbs.

Age: 17

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Played 57 games in the QMJHL with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada over the 2024-25 season, recording 67 points (28 G, 39 A) in the regular season and five points (2 G, 3 A) in four games during the postseason

67 points last season stood as fourth on Blainville-Boisbriand

Spent the 2023-24 campaign with Blainville-Boisbriand, tallying 26 points (12 G, 14 A) in 62 games over his first season with the Armada

Earned a gold medal with Team Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge

Drafted in the third round (85thoverall) by the Golden Knights in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Round 6 (186th overall)

Alexander Weiermair, Forward

Birthplace: Los Angeles, CA

Height: 6-1

Weight: 202 lbs.

Age: 20

Shoots: Right

Notes:

Played 41 WHL games with the Portland Winterhawks over the 2024-25 season, recording 46 points (21 G, 25 A) in the regular season

Helped the Winterhawks to the WHL Western Conference Championship, posting 23 points (10 G, 13 A) in 18 postseason games

Spent two seasons in the NCAA with the University of Denver, totaling eight points (3 G, 5 A) in 33 games

Won the NCAA National Championship with the University of Denver in the 2023-24 season

Appeared in 107 games with the USNTDP Under-17 and Under-18 teams, totaling 49 points (25 G, 34 A) through two seasons

Drafted in the first round (16 th overall) by the Portland Winterhawks in the 2020 WHL Draft

overall) by the Portland Winterhawks in the 2020 WHL Draft Drafted in the sixth round (186thoverall) by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2025 NHL Draft

Round 6 (187th overall)

Gustav Sjoqvist, Defenseman

Birthplace: Stockholm, SWE

Height: 6-3

Weight: 207 lbs.

Age: 19

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Competed in 39 games with AIK in HockeyAllsvenskan during the 2024-25 season, recording seven points (3 G, 4 A)

Recorded 18 points (11 G, 7 A) in 31 J20 Nationell games with AIK during the 2024-25 campaign

Finished with the most goals (11) among defensemen in the J20 Nationell

Saw action with Team Sweden at the International Juniors level across three seasons, totaling 24 games and four points (3 G, 1 A)

Posted a career-high +21 rating in seven games with Team Sweden Under-18 in 2023-24

Drafted in the sixth round (187thoverall) by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2025 NHL Draft

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.