Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (July 1, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 1, the following roster transactions:

Saad, 32, appeared in 29 games with Vegas during the 2024-25 regular season since signing with the club as a free agent on Jan. 31. Saad recorded 14 points (6 G, 8 A) and a +6 rating with the Golden Knights after spending the start of the season in St. Louis with the Blues. The forward netted 26 goals in 82 games for St. Louis during the 2023-24 campaign and has collected a total of 529 points (266 G, 263 A) with a +43 rating across 14 seasons spent in Vegas, St. Louis, Colorado, Columbus, and Chicago. Saad has posted at least 20 goals in seven seasons and has skated in over 70 games 10 times in his career. Since his rookie year with the Blackhawks in 2012-13, the native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ranks third among all American-born skaters in games played during the regular season (933), while his 266 goals rank 11th.

Saad won the Stanley Cup twice (2013, 2015) during his seven seasons with the Blackhawks. The six-foot-one forward has seen action in 111 postseason games while producing 57 points (27 G, 30 A) and a +17 rating while on the ice. Saad’s eight goals during Chicago’s run to the Cup in 2015 finished as the third-highest total among his club. Chicago drafted Saad in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Smith, 34, appeared in 21 games for the Golden Knights during the 2024-25 regular season since returning to the club after being acquired from the New York Rangers ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline in March. The forward recorded 11 points (3 G, 8 A) for Vegas down the stretch and owned a +11 rating on the ice. Smith also skated in each of Vegas’ 11 postseason games and scored three goals, which were tied for second among the Golden Knights during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The native of Mimico, Ontario, helped the Golden Knights lift the Stanley Cup in 2023 when he played in all of the team’s 22 playoff games and added 14 points (4 G, 10 A). Following parts of seven seasons in Vegas, Smith ranks fifth in franchise history in games played (420), assists (170), and points (297), and he stands third in goals scored (127) and plus-minus (+97) during the regular season. Smith’s 12 short-handed goals scored as a Golden Knight are the second-highest total in the team’s history, behind only William Karlsson (14). Vegas originally acquired Smith from Florida during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Reinhardt, 25, was drafted in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators. The Irricana, Alberta native appeared in 17 NHL games with Ottawa last season, recording a goal, an assist, and 15 penalty minutes. He also played in 45 AHL games with the Belleville Senators, totaling 14 goals, 32 points, and 40 penalty minutes. In 270 career AHL games, all with Belleville, Reinhardt has posted 54 goals, 131 points, and 275 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1 forward played four years with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings from 2016-2020, serving as an assistant captain in his final season in juniors. In 252 WHL games, Reinhardt recorded 75 goals, 141 points, and 151 penalty minutes.

Coghlan, 26, returns to Vegas after spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Winnipeg Jets. Coghlan saw action in six games with the Jets last season and spent time in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose, where he recorded 28 points (12 G, 16 A) in 36 contests. Prior to his time in the Jets organization, the defenseman spent two years with the Carolina Hurricanes. Coghlan skated in 18 games with Carolina across two seasons and recorded three assists. The native of Duncan, British Columbia, played in a career-high 59 NHL games with the Golden Knights in the 2021-22 season, when he finished with 13 points (3 G, 10 A). On March 10, 2021 against Minnesota, Coghlan became the first defenseman in franchise history to record a hat trick and the youngest player to do so for Vegas at 23-years-old. Coghlan originally signed an entry-level contract with Vegas prior to the 2017-18 season.

Megna, 32, spent the 2024-25 season with the Florida organization, logging eight NHL games with the Panthers and 64 contests in Charlotte to go with 16 points (2 G, 14 A) and a +26 rating. The native of Plantation, Florida, has played in 193 NHL games with 27 points (4 G, 23 A) through seven seasons split between Anaheim, San Jose, Seattle, Chicago, and Florida. Megna recorded career-highs in games played (54), assists (11), and points (12) during the 2022-23 season split between San Jose and Seattle. The defenseman has appeared in 434 games over 11 seasons in the AHL and recorded 114 points (20 G, 94 A) with a +110 rating. Megna has served as captain twice at the AHL level with San Jose and San Diego and was an alternate in Chicago. Prior to his professional career, Megna played three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha of the NCAA and logged 105 games and 22 points (4 G, 8 A) with a + 12 rating. Megna was drafted in the seventh round (210th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by Anaheim.

Brandon Saad, Forward

Birthplace: Pittsburgh, PA

Height: 6-1

Weight: 215 lbs.

Age: 32

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Signed with the Golden Knights as a free agent on Jan. 31 and played in 29 regular-season games, producing 14 points (6 G, 8 A) to go with a +6 rating

Has played in 935 games during his 14-year NHL career with the Golden Knights, Blues (2021-25), Avalanche (2020-21), Blue Jackets (2015-17), and Blackhawks (2017-20, 2011-15), collecting 529 points (266 G, 263 A) with a +43 rating

Ranks third among American-born skaters in games played (933) since his rookie season in 2012-13

Won the Stanley Cup twice with Chicago (2013, 2015) and has recorded 57 points (27 G, 30 A) in 111 games during the postseason

Drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft

Reilly Smith, Forward

Birthplace: Mimico, ON

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185 lbs.

Age: 34

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Appeared in 21 games with the Golden Knights during the 2024-25 regular season after being acquired from the Rangers prior to the NHL’s trade deadline in March and recorded 11 points (3 G, 8 A)

Lifted the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023, when he appeared in all 22 postseason games and recorded 14 points (4 G, 10 A)

Scored the Cup-clinching goal in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers

Ranks third all-time among Golden Knights in goals scored (127) and plus/minus (+97)

Has played in a total of 919 NHL games during the regular season with Vegas, New York, Pittsburgh, Florida, Boston, and Dallas

Acquired by Vegas from Florida during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft

Drafted by Dallas in the third round (69th overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft

Cole Reinhardt, Forward

Birthplace: Irricana, Alberta

Height: 6-1

Weight: 207 lbs.

Age: 25

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Has appeared in 17 career NHL games, all with Ottawa

Has played in 270 career AHL games, all with Belleville, totaling 54 goals and 131 points

Ranked second on Belleville with a plus-10 rating in 2024-25

Played 252 WHL games with Brandon, collecting 75 goals, 141 points, and 151 penalty minutes

Served as assistant captain with Brandon in 2019-20 and ranked second on team with 31 goals

Drafted by Ottawa Senators in 6th round (181st overall) of 2020 NHL Draft

Dylan Coghlan, Defenseman

Birthplace: Duncan, BC

Height: 6-2

Weight: 208 lbs.

Age: 26

Shoots: Right

Notes:

Appeared in six NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets last season and 36 AHL games with the Manitoba Moose

Recorded 28 points (12 G, 16 A) last season with the Moose

Spent two years with the Carolina Hurricanes and played in a total of 18 contests

Earned career-highs with Vegas during the 2021-22 season in games played (59) and points (13)

Became first defenseman in Vegas’ history to record a hat trick on March 10, 2021 in loss against the Wild

Signed entry-level contract with Golden Knights prior to the 2017-18 season

Jaycob Megna, Defenseman

Age: 32

Birthplace: Plantation, Florida

Height: 6-6

Weight: 214 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Played in eight NHL games during the 2024-25 season with Florida

Competed in 64 contests with Charlotte of the AHL and posted 16 points (2 G, 14 A) with a +26 rating

Appeared in 434 games over 11 seasons in the AHL and recorded 114 points (20 G, 94 A) with a +110 rating

Recorded career-highs in games played (54), assists (11), and points (12) during the 2022-23 season split between San Jose and Seattle

Has played in 193 NHL games and recorded 27 points (4 G, 23 A) over seven seasons between Anaheim, San Jose, Seattle, Chicago, and Florida

Served as captain twice at the AHL level with San Jose and San Diego, and was an alternate in Chicago

