Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and Forward Colton Sissons from Nashville Predators

VEGAS (June 29, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 29, that the team has acquired defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and forward Colton Sissons from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Hague and a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. Nashville will retain 50% of Sissons’ salary as part of the trade.

Lauzon, 28, is a seven-year veteran in the NHL, playing in a total of 316 NHL games with the Predators, Seattle Kraken, and Boston Bruins. Through 187 games in Nashville with the Predators, the defenseman posted 28 points (10 G, 18 A) across four seasons. The 2023-24 campaign saw Lauzon record career-highs in games played (79), goals (6), points (14) and hits (383). The native of Val D’or, Quebec has been a part of four trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, twice with Nashville and twice with Boston, skating in 22 total postseason contests. Lauzon was drafted by Boston in the 2nd round (52nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Sissons, 31, appeared in 72 games with Nashville during the 2024-25 regular season and recorded 21 points (7 G, 14 A). The forward has played 690 career NHL games, all with the Predators, and recorded 221 points (95 G, 126 A) with a +18 rating over 11 seasons. Since the 2019-20 season, Sissons leads all NHL forwards in shorthanded time on ice. During the 2023-24 regular season, Sissons posted a career-high in goals (15), shorthanded goals (3), and points (30) through 72 games played. Sissons is ranked first among Predators players in hits with 1,131 since the 2015-16 season and posted a career-high of 188 in 2021-22. The native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, has competed in 71 postseason contests and recorded 25 points (10 G, 15 A), including all 22 games during Nashville’s run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, where Sissons tallied 12 points (6 G, 6 A) with a +7 rating. During the Predators’ postseason run in 2017, Sissons recorded a hat trick in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against Anaheim to clinch Nashville’s Stanley Cup Final berth. Sissons was drafted in the second round (50th overall) by Nashville in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Jeremy Lauzon, Defenseman

Birthplace: Val D’or, QC

Height: 6-3

Weight: 225 lbs.

Age: 28

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Played in 28 games last season, all with the Predators, adding one assist

-Has skated in 316 NHL games over seven seasons with the Predators, Seattle Kraken, and Boston Bruins

-Earned career-highs in games played (79), goals (6), and points (14) during the 2023-24 season with Nashville

-Owns additional experience in 22 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs

-Drafted by Boston in the 2nd round (52nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft

Colton Sissons, Forward

Birthplace: North Vancouver, BC

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200 lbs.

Age: 31

Shoots: Right

Notes:

-Appeared in 72 games with Nashville in the 2024-25 regular season and recorded 21 points (7 G, 14 A)

-Posted a career-high in goals (15), shorthanded goals (3), and points (30) in 72 games during the 2023-24 regular season

-Played 690 career games all with the Predators and owns 221 points (95 G, 126 A) with a +18 rating over 11 seasons

-Ranked first among Predators players in hits with 1,131 since the 2015-16 season and posted a career-high of 188 in 2021-22

-Has competed in 71 postseason contests with 25 points (10 G, 15 A)

-Was a member of the Predators when the club competed in the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, where he appeared in all 22 contests and recorded 12 points (6 G, 6 A) with a +7 rating

-Recorded a hat trick against Anaheim in Game 6 of the 2017 Western Conference Final to help Nashville advance to the Stanley Cup Final

-Drafted in the second round (50th overall) by Nashville in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

