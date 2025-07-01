Vegas Golden Knights Provide Update on Status of Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo

VEGAS (June 30, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and General Manager Kelly McCrimmon issued statements on Monday, June 30 regarding the latest status of Pietrangelo’s health.

“The past few years have been very challenging on my physical well-being, and I am in a difficult position with my overall playing health,” said Pietrangelo. “After exploring options with doctors as well as my family, it’s been advised to remove the intensity of hockey to see if my body can improve so that I can return to a normal quality of life. This decision has been difficult to come to terms with after the last 17 years of competition and the camaraderie with my teammates and coaches. The likelihood is low that my body will recover to the standard required to play, but I know this is the right decision for me and my family.”

“Alex has our organization’s full support in prioritizing his long-term health and quality of life,” said McCrimmon. “Alex is dealing with hips that would require bilateral femur reconstruction, with no guarantee of success. Throughout the season, the steps that Alex needed to take to be able to play and practice began to grow and take a significant toll on his body. Our hope in February during the NHL’s break for the 4 Nations Face-Off was to give Alex treatment and rest to help provide relief, but instead, what we found were diminished positive results and a process that is no longer sustainable moving forward. Alex has given everything to the game and to the Golden Knights and has played through significant challenges in the pursuit of trying to win another Stanley Cup in Vegas. He is one of the most respected players in the league, not only for his elite talent but for his character, leadership, competitiveness, and professionalism. Today’s decision is a difficult one for both Alex and the Golden Knights, but it is being made for the right reasons – so that Alex can be the family man we all know him to be.”

Pietrangelo has played 1,087 regular-season games and produced 637 points (148 G, 489 A) to go with a +123 rating in his 17-year NHL career with the Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues. The native of King City, Ontario, won the Stanley Cup twice, first with St. Louis in 2019 and again with Vegas in 2023. Pietrangelo owns experience in a total of 149 contests during the postseason and has recorded 80 points (15 G, 65 A) with a +26 rating on the ice. The 35-year-old’s 149 postseason games are the most for any player taken in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, when the Blues selected the defenseman with the fourth overall pick.

