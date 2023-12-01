Golden Knights Complete Road Trip with 4-1 Win Over Canucks

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) took down the Vancouver Canucks (15-8-1), 4-1, at Rogers Arena on Thursday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Ivan Barbashev opened the scoring with a backhand shot five minutes into the first, putting Vegas up 1-0. The Golden Knights extended their lead to 2-0 when Jack Eichel found the back of the net in his 500th career game. In the middle frame, Vegas went up 3-0 thanks to a William Karlsson power-play goal. 16 seconds into the final period, Brett Howden deflected a shot past Thatcher Demko to extend the Golden Knights' lead to 4-0. Andrei Kuzmenko then spoiled the Vegas shutout as he snuck one past Logan Thompson, who replaced Adin Hill in net to begin the third period. The Golden Knights completed the Canadian trip with a 4-1 victory in Vancouver as they remain in the top spot in the Western Conference and Pacific Division.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel posted a three-point night (1G, 2A) during his 500th game

Adin Hill: Adin Hill did not allow any goals throughout the first two periods before leaving the game for precautionary measures

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev recorded two points in the win (1G, 1A)

Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo had two assists in the victory

BECAUSE VGK WON...

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights return home to host the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.