Golden Knights Close Preseason with 4-1 Loss to San Jose

Vegas finishes the preseason with a 3-4-0 record

By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights finished the 2025 preseason with a 4-1 loss against the San Jose Sharks on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Ethan Cardwell scored the only goal of the opening period less than two minutes into the game for the Sharks. With less than four minutes remaining in the second period, Egor Afanasyev tallied a power-play goal to give San Jose a 2-0 lead. Pavol Regenda scored the Sharks’ third goal seven minutes into the final frame before Alexander Holtz put Vegas on the board 23 seconds later. Cardwell tacked on an empty-net goal to seal the 4-1 win for San Jose.

ATTENDANCE: 17,488

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0
Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1
Thursday, Sept. 25 | Vegas Golden Knights 3, Utah Mammoth 2 OT
Friday, Sept. 26 | Vegas Golden Knights 2, San Jose Sharks 1
Tuesday, Sept. 30 | Colorado Avalanche 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2
Wednesday, Oct. 1 | Vegas Golden Knights 2, Colorado Avalanche 1
Friday, Oct. 3 | San Jose Sharks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1

LOOKING AHEAD
Fans are invited to join the Golden Knights for Fan Fest presented by Raising Cane’s at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Vegas will open the 2025-26 season against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Opening Knight festivities will take place prior to the game out on Toshiba Plaza. Watch the game on TNT and HBO MAX or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460. Get your tickets for all VGK home games here.

