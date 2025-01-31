Get to Know Brandon Saad

The Vegas Golden Knights signed veteran forward Brandon Saad to a one-year contract on Friday. Saad and the St. Louis Blues mutually parted ways earlier this week and he became a free agent.

The Pittsburgh native joins the Golden Knights with 30 games left in the regular season and just four games remaining before the 4Nations Face-Off. Vegas is back on home ice on Feb. 22 to face the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Click here to purchase tickets to all upcoming home games.

TWO-TIME CHAMP

Saad’s name was etched upon the greatest trophy in sports twice before the forward turned 23 years old. He helped the Chicago Blackhawks capture the Stanley Cup in 2013 and in 2015 early in his career. During the team’s championship run in 2015, Saad recorded 11 points (8G, 3A) in 23 postseason games including two goals in the Stanley Cup Final. He has 55 points (27G, 28A) in 103 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

SCORING TOUCH

In his 906 career regular season games, Saad has posted 515 points (260G, 255A). He’s hit the 20-goal mark seven times in his career including a career-best 31-goal season in 2015-16 with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He represented Columbus at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game. Saad's back-to-back 53-point seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17 with Columbus mark his most productive offensive seasons. He has 47 game-winning goals in his career.

TIME IN ST. LOUIS

Saad has been with the St. Louis Blues since the 2021-22 season. He racked up 144 points (76G, 68A) in 274 games with the Blues and has 16 points (7G, 9A) in 43 games this season. In 82 games last season, Saad scored 26 times to rank third on the team in goals. He notched the third hat trick of his career with a three-goal performance against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 3 this season.

VEGAS CONNECTIONS

During his 14-year NHL career, Saad has played with a few players who he will join on the current Golden Knights roster. He spent parts of two seasons playing with Ivan Barbashev in St. Louis before Barbashev was traded to the Golden Knights ahead of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. During Saad’s two seasons in Columbus, he suited up alongside William Karlsson before Karlsson became an original Golden Knight during the 2017 Expansion Draft. At the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, Saad skated alongside Jack Eichel on Team North America.