VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Trent Swick

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Trent Swick attended his second Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction this summer. After being selected by Vegas in the sixth round in 2024, Swick spent last season with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL and put up 61 points (27G, 34A) in 60 games. The forward also had 14 points (7G, 7A) in the playoffs for Kitchener. Swick caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this new prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

Braeden Bowman.

Who is a current Golden Knight you admire?

Keegan Kolesar.

Favorite thing about the VGK organization?

Just how friendly everyone is and how inviting they were to me last year when I was very nervous to come for the first time.

Favorite thing about Las Vegas?

Probably all the golf courses around. I love to golf, and it's so cool. All of the golf courses are unreal here.

Favorite way to beat the heat?

Just sit inside in the AC.

Build your perfect steakhouse meal with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert.

Appetizer: Caesar salad

Entrée: Sirloin steak, medium rare

Side: Fries

Dessert: Cheesecake

Favorite social media platform?

Instagram.

Favorite sport besides hockey?

Golf.

Describe your favorite goal you scored last season.

Probably against the London Knights in the third round in London.

What was your first hockey stick?

Some Sherwood hand-me-down from my brother.

Describe your tape job.

It's very simple. It's just a few strips, no toe. It's as simple as it can get.

What piece of equipment have you had the longest?

Probably my elbow pads for about seven years now.

What fruit or vegetable do you think you could throw the farthest?

An orange.

Who is your Mario Kart character?

I honestly never played Mario Kart in my life. Probably Luigi.

When did you get your first phone?

Grade eight.

What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?

Probably my brother's age, 1999.

What’s your favorite animal?

A dog.