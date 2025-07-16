NHL Announces 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule for Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 16, 2025) – The National Hockey League announced today, July 16, the schedule for the 2025-26 regular season. For the seventh time in nine years, the Golden Knights will begin their season on home ice when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop between Vegas and Los Angeles is set for 7 p.m. PT in the opening game that is presented by Naqvi Injury Law. Additional details regarding fan activations for the first game will be announced at a later date.

The Golden Knights will have a season-high, six-game homestand beginning on Friday, Oct. 31 when hosting the Colorado Avalanche and concluding on Thursday, Nov. 13 against the New York Islanders. The team’s longest trips of the season will consist of five games and occur twice, with the first beginning in December and the second in February. The 2025-26 regular season will pause for two weeks in February for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 regular season will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. PT at this link. Fans interested in enhancing their experience with an all-inclusive premium suite at T-Mobile Arena can secure their suite here. Groups of 10 or more guests interested in saving up to 40% off their ticket purchase and unlocking additional benefits can request more information here. A limited number of full and partial season memberships are also available for the 2025-26 season and fans can view this link for more information.

The team’s full schedule for the 2025-26 regular season can be found below and will be available online at this link. The team's online schedule is presented by City National Bank. Broadcast information for games during the preseason and regular season, as well as the dates and rosters for Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction and Training Camp presented by Core Hydration, will be announced at a later date.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2025-26 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

All games subject to change, times listed in PST

October:

Wed. Oct. 8 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 9 at San Jose 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 11 at Seattle 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 14 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 16 vs. Boston 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 18 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 20 vs. Carolina 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 25 at Florida 3 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 26 at Tampa Bay 2 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 28 at Carolina 4:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 31 vs. Colorado 1 p.m.

November:

Tue. Nov. 4 vs. Detroit 7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 6 vs. Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 8 vs. Anaheim 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 10 vs. Florida 7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 15 at St. Louis 5 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 16 at Minnesota 3 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 18 vs. N.Y. Rangers 7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 20 at Utah 6 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 22 at Anaheim 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 24 at Utah 6 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 26 vs. Ottawa 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 28 vs. Montreal 1 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 29 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

December:

Tue. Dec. 2 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 5 at New Jersey 4 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 7 at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 9 at N.Y. Islanders 4 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 11 at Philadelphia 4 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 13 at Columbus 4 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 17 vs. New Jersey 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 20 at Calgary 7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 21 at Edmonton 5 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 23 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 27 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 29 vs. Minnesota 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 31 vs. Nashville 12 p.m.

January:

Fri. Jan. 2 at St. Louis 12 p.m.

Sun. Jan 4 at Chicago 4 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 6 at Winnipeg 5 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 8 vs. Columbus 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 10 vs. St. Louis 7 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 11 at San Jose 5 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 14 at Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 15 vs. Toronto 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 17 vs. Nashville 7 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 19 vs. Philadelphia 5 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 22 at Boston 4 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 23 at Toronto 4 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 25 at Ottawa 2 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 27 at Montreal 4 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 29 vs. Dallas 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 31 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

February:

Sun. Feb. 1 at Anaheim 6:30 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 4 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 5 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 25 at Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 27 at Washington 4 p.m.

March:

Sun. March 1 at Pittsburgh 10 a.m.

Tue. March 3 at Buffalo 4 p.m.

Wed. March 4 at Detroit 4 p.m.

Fri. March 6 vs. Minnesota 7 p.m.

Sun. March 8 vs. Edmonton 6:30 p.m.

Tue. March 10 at Dallas 5 p.m.

Thu. March 12 vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Sat. March 14 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Tue. March 17 vs. Buffalo 7 p.m.

Thu. March 19 vs. Utah 7 p.m.

Sat. March 21 at Nashville 11 a.m.

Sun. March 22 at Dallas 4 p.m.

Tue. March 24 at Winnipeg 5 p.m.

Thu. March 26 vs. Edmonton 6:30 p.m.

Sat. March 28 vs. Washington 7:30 p.m.

Mon. March 30 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

April:

Thu. April 2 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Sat. April 4 at Edmonton 7 p.m.

Tue. April 7 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

Thu. April 9 at Seattle 7 p.m.

Sat. April 11 at Colorado 5 p.m.

Mon. April 13 vs. Winnipeg 7 p.m.

Wed. April 15 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.