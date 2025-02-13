Foley Entertainment Group Launches @afcbinusa Instagram Account to Engage U.S.-Based Fans of AFC Bournemouth

VEGAS (February 13, 2025) – The Foley Entertainment Group announced today, February 13, the launch of the **@afcbinusa** Instagram account, an official team-affiliated channel of AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League. The account – designed to engage supporters in the United States and cultivate new ones with the tagline “Bourne in the UK, backed in the USA” – will showcase the Cherries, with an emphasis on activities in and personalities connected with the U.S.

AFC Bournemouth was acquired by Bill Foley’s Black Knight Football Club in 2022. The club’s visibility in the U.S. has grown since, highlighted by:

A top American player in U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Tyler Adams

Recent signing Matai Akinmboni , a U.S. Under-20 National Team center-back

, a U.S. Under-20 National Team center-back Additional U.S. representation in ownership including actor, director and producer Michael B. Jordan

Last summer’s “Bourne in the USA” tour, which saw the team play two preseason friendlies in California

A youth soccer camp in Las Vegas run by Bournemouth staff that will return in 2025

A partnership with the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club that includes that camp, plus an upcoming visit by Las Vegas teams to Bournemouth

A number of informal supporters’ groups across the country

“We are excited to offer this new platform for our fans in the States, a group that has swelled in numbers in recent years,” said Jim Frevola, President of Business Operations at AFC Bournemouth. “We look forward to celebrating that growth and the connections to the U.S. that we think will only bolster the club’s popularity across the country.”

The @afcbinusa account is inspired in part by the Premier League’s @plinusa account that has more than 1 million followers. Fans are also encouraged to follow AFC Bournemouth’s primary account, @afcb.

AFC Bournemouth’s Premier League matches are available in the U.S. on NBC Sports networks, including this Saturday’s visit to Southampton on Peacock (7 a.m. PT).

ABOUT AFC BOURNEMOUTH

Founded in 1899, AFC Bournemouth has risen from English football’s lower leagues to establish itself as a competitive force in the Premier League. Known as "The Cherries," the club's ascent began in 2009, achieving three promotions in six seasons and culminating in their Premier League debut in 2015.

Having now established the start of an exciting new chapter in this long and storied history following Bill Foley’s 2022 takeover, AFC Bournemouth has seen significant investment committed towards sustaining its Premier League status and developing further each season.

The construction of a state-of-the-art training facility alongside the arrival of promising young talent from top clubs around Europe have provided the club with a fantastic platform from which to build its on-field expectations.

The club has placed an importance on maintaining the same focus on family and community that has been proudly displayed over the years, delivering impactful engagement with its loyal fanbase.

ABOUT FOLEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Established by Bill Foley in 2021, Foley Entertainment Group operates the Foley Family’s growing portfolio of entertainment properties, highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League; AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League; the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League; the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League; Auckland FC of the A-Leagues; two community hockey facilities in the Las Vegas Valley; Lee’s Family Forum sports and entertainment venue in Henderson, NV; the Folded Flag Foundation; the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation; Hotel Les Mars, Arandas Restaurant and Goodnight’s restaurant in Healdsburg, CA; Farmhouse Inn and Farmhouse Restaurant in Forestville, CA; Hotel Californian and Blackbird restaurant in Santa Barbara, CA; MacArthur Place in Sonoma, CA; Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, MT; Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee, OR; and a number of other assets. The Foley Entertainment Group is committed to providing five-star service and experiences to its fans, guests, customers and clients. For more information on the Foley Entertainment Group, visit foleyentertainmentgroup.com.