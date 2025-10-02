Eight Years of Vegas Strong

On Oct. 1, 2017, the city of Las Vegas was forever changed. The whole town was deeply impacted, with many of its residents closely connected to the tragedy that night. The Vegas community came together in this time of devastation, and the Vegas Golden Knights, a brand-new NHL team, jumped into action.

Before the team even played a regular-season game, the organization did everything it could to assist the city and bring everyone together.

“It was obviously a tough start with how it all happened,” said William Karlsson, an original member of the Golden Knights. “I think how the organization went out and supported everything brought us all together and gave people something to rally around. I think the organization keeps doing a good job of remembering each year.”

On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights donated $1 million to the Vegas Strong Fund. This nonprofit oversees the fundraising and production of the newly proposed Forever One Memorial. This memorial will be built as a lasting remembrance of the 58 lives lost, more than 580 individuals injured, thousands of survivors and the brave first responders. Year after year, the VGK organization continues to pour its heart and support into the Las Vegas community.

“When the Vegas Strong Group asked the organization to donate, we thought it was important to show that we do not only talk about it, but we also want to support it financially,” said Kim Frank, President of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. “This is probably the first time we've made a commitment this large since we started.”

Since the tragedy, the team has become a pillar of support and unity in the valley. Even with a packed schedule of games, practices and events, the players and organization always make time to get out in the city and give back to strengthen the community.

“The Golden Knights have brought this community together in so many ways, and they continue to do it through their foundation as well. I'm so happy to be a Knights fan and be here,” said Angela Doherty, a Golden Knights fan since year one.

Since the first remembrance of Oct. 1, 2017, the Golden Knights have organized and participated in blood drives throughout the city. Doherty was one of large group of individuals who donated blood this week in honor of the victims at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“Coming out every year to support the blood drive is just another way to remember those that we lost and how we can move forward together as a community,” said Stacy Hamilton, a Golden Knights fan and blood donor at City National Arena.

On Wednesday night, the Vegas Golden Knights hosted families of victims, survivors and first responders at the team’s preseason game. They enjoyed the game in suites provided by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and were honored at the game. The Vegas Strong message echoed loudly throughout the arena during the game.

“It's nice to see the Vegas Strong message still on bumper stickers, t-shirts and jerseys,” Hamilton said. “Even years later, people still say Vegas Strong, and you know exactly what that means.”

When the Golden Knights began their inaugural season in 2017, the celebration of the team’s arrival in the NHL was put on hold to honor the victims and first responders with a tribute at the home opener on Oct. 10, 2017. Many fans still feel the emotions of that game and appreciate all that the organization has done for the community.

“Deryk Engelland’s speech that night made me cry; even just thinking about it right now makes me emotional,” said Doherty.

Even after eight years, this devastating event remains heavy in the heart of the Las Vegas community. The city and the Vegas Golden Knights continue to honor the lives lost that day and always emphasize the Vegas Strong message.

“When this tragedy hit, everyone wanted to be in the community,” said Frank. “Year after year, on 1 October, we pause from hockey to make sure that we remember the lives of the 58 people who were lost, and to also celebrate the heroes.”