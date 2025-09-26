Eichel Scores Twice as Golden Knights Top Utah, 3-2, in Third Preseason Game

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth, 3-2, in a preseason matchup on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Mammoth took a 2-0 lead heading into the third period after Dylan Guenther tallied a goal in each of the first two frames. Midway in the final period, Mitch Marner connected with Jack Eichel to cut the deficit to 2-1. With just 3:44 left, Eichel fired a shot upstairs to even the score. In overtime, Shea Theodore put the game away with a breakaway goal to ice the 3-2 win for the Golden Knights.

ATTENDANCE: 17,383

PRESEASON SCHEDULESunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Thursday, Sept. 25 | Vegas Golden Knights 3, Utah Mammoth 2 OT

Friday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights will go back on the road once again to face off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7 p.m. Catch the game on Scripps Sports, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.