Brisson Scores First NHL Goal as Golden Knights Triumph Over Penguins, 3-2

Brendan Brisson's first goal was the game-winner

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered-Recovered
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (27-14-5) came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-16-6), 3-2, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, Pittsburgh scored two goals within five minutes of each other to get a 2-0 lead over Vegas. At 5:18 in the third, Jonathan Marchessault cut the lead to one with his 20th goal of the season. Just 1:43 later, Pavel Dorofeyev tied the game off a rebound. With 10:20 left in the regulation, Brendan Brisson gave Vegas the 3-2 lead with his first NHL goal; his go-ahead goal won the game for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS
Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault scored his 20th goal of the season to spark the comeback.

Brendan Brisson: Brisson potted his first NHL goal and had three shots on the night.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev’s two-point game (2A) was the 42nd multi-point game of his career.

Logan Thompson: Thompson stopped 23 of Pittsburgh’s 25 shots.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Jonathan Marchessault recorded his seventh career 20-goal season (sixth with the Golden Knights); Marchessault is one of two active undrafted players with seven 20-goal seasons.

Brendan Brisson’s goal made him the 24th VGK player to score a goal this season, which is the second most in the NHL.

Eight different VGK skaters had a point in Saturday's matchup.

BECAUSE VGK WON…
When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

ATTENDANCE: 18,319

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights head to New Jersey to take on the Devils at 4 p.m. PT on Monday. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 20, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 20, 2024
Barbashev, Thompson Guide Golden Knights to 5-1 Win vs. Rangers

Barbashev, Thompson Guide Golden Knights to 5-1 Win vs. Rangers
Vegas Golden Knights Introduce Team Dog 'Maverick,' Plus VGK-9 Club For Fans

Vegas Golden Knights Introduce Team Dog 'Maverick,' Plus VGK-9 Club For Fans
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Official Partnership with Theta Labs

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Official Partnership with Theta Labs
Stone Tallies Hat Trick in 4-1 Victory Against Predators

Stone Tallies Hat Trick in 4-1 Victory Against Predators
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 15, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 15, 2024
Golden Knights Fall to Calgary Flames, 3-1

Golden Knights Fall to Calgary Flames, 3-1
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 13, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 13, 2024
Pietrangelo Lifts Golden Knights Over Bruins in 2-1 Overtime Win

Pietrangelo Lifts Golden Knights Over Bruins in 2-1 Overtime Win
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS OWNERSHIP UPDATE

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS OWNERSHIP UPDATE
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 11, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 11, 2024
Golden Knights Blanked by Avalanche, 3-0

Golden Knights Blanked by Avalanche, 3-0
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 10, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 10, 2024
By The Numbers: 2023 - A Year to Remember for the VGK

By The Numbers: 2023 - A Year to Remember for the VGK
Golden Knights Snap Skid with 5-2 Win vs. Islanders

Golden Knights Snap Skid with 5-2 Win vs. Islanders
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 6, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 6, 2024
Golden Knights Drop 4-1 Contest to Panthers

Golden Knights Drop 4-1 Contest to Panthers
Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend

Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend