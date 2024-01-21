Brisson Scores First NHL Goal as Golden Knights Triumph Over Penguins, 3-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (27-14-5) came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-16-6), 3-2, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, Pittsburgh scored two goals within five minutes of each other to get a 2-0 lead over Vegas. At 5:18 in the third, Jonathan Marchessault cut the lead to one with his 20th goal of the season. Just 1:43 later, Pavel Dorofeyev tied the game off a rebound. With 10:20 left in the regulation, Brendan Brisson gave Vegas the 3-2 lead with his first NHL goal; his go-ahead goal won the game for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault scored his 20th goal of the season to spark the comeback.

Brendan Brisson: Brisson potted his first NHL goal and had three shots on the night.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev’s two-point game (2A) was the 42nd multi-point game of his career.

Logan Thompson: Thompson stopped 23 of Pittsburgh’s 25 shots.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jonathan Marchessault recorded his seventh career 20-goal season (sixth with the Golden Knights); Marchessault is one of two active undrafted players with seven 20-goal seasons.

Brendan Brisson’s goal made him the 24th VGK player to score a goal this season, which is the second most in the NHL.

Eight different VGK skaters had a point in Saturday's matchup.

BECAUSE VGK WON…

ATTENDANCE: 18,319

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head to New Jersey to take on the Devils at 4 p.m. PT on Monday. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.